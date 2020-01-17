In the United States, influenza activity decreased during the week ending January 11, according to new data from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It was the second week in a row that experienced a decline.

While it is still too early to say definitively that the flu season has passed its peak, the declines in the past two weeks have been dramatic.

Even though influenza activity is decreasing, “we are still at fairly high levels right now,” said Lynnette Brammer, team leader for the CDC’s national influenza surveillance team.

The virus is still widespread in almost all states, with high activity levels in 32 states.

Despite the overall national decline, the latest data shows that a strain of the virus, influenza A, is increasing. As a result, Brammer said the U.S. could potentially see a second wave of influenza infections.

“The increase in activity A, we don’t know what effect it is going to have. Flu activity could go up,” she said. “This is something we will be watching very carefully.”

If the emerging virus hits hard, the flu vaccine seems well suited to protect it. This has not been the case with the majority of the flu that has plagued this season so far, influenza B, which affects children more than adults and has been particularly hard on them. To date, 39 children in the United States have died from the flu this season, 28 from the influenza B strain of the virus.

The CDC estimates that this flu season, which started on September 29, has been at least 13 million cases of influenza in the United States, 120,000 hospitalizations and 6,600 deaths.

The CDC says it is not too late to get the flu shot yet.

“I absolutely believe we have a lot of flu season ahead,” said Brammer.