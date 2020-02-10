Inflation in China is rising as the supply chains are affected

Beijing: Consumer prices in China rose to their highest level in more than eight years on Monday. Inflation was higher than expected due to the demand for New Year’s news and a deadly virus outbreak.

Beijing fought against a slowing domestic economy even before the new corona virus appeared and disrupted the business, travel and supply chains.

The CPI, an important measure of retail inflation, was 5.4% last month, from 4.5% in December – with pork and fresh vegetable prices driving costs up.

Food prices rose 20.6%. The monthly total exceeded in a Bloomberg survey the 4.9% forecast by analysts and is the highest since October 2011.

“The increase over the previous year was influenced not only by factors related to the Spring Festival, but … also by the new corona virus,” said the National Statistics Office on Monday.

Analysts believe that China’s fight against the spread of the virus will keep prices higher than usual during the Lunar New Year holidays that started in late January.

“Some food stocks could spoil before shipping to large cities due to transportation disruptions and other blocking measures, especially for fruits, vegetables, and livestock,” Nomura Lu Ting said in a research report.

“In situations like this, people also like to hoard food and other supplies. Hoarding will most likely drive up prices.” The virus has killed more than 900 people in China so far.

