The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) rejected the results of Saturday’s new election in the local government area (LGA) Essien Udim of Akwa-Ibom, where its officials were kidnapped and forced to compromise the processes.

The commission revealed this in a statement released Tuesday in Abuja by Festus Okoye, INEC national commissioner and chair of the Voter Information and Education Committee (IVEC).

Okoye said the commission had deployed a high-level team to the state to coordinate the regeneration of results and the conclusion of the collation, declaration and announcement of the final results of the resumption of elections in the federal riding of Oru East / Orsu / Orlu.

He said INEC made the decision Tuesday after examining Saturday’s renewed election in 28 constituencies in 11 states.

Okoye said INEC noted a marked improvement in compliance with its processes and procedures during the elections and congratulated voters, security guards, the media and election officials for their commendable conduct.

However, he said that, unfortunately, deviant behavior on the part of a few people determined to overthrow the will of the people had been observed in a few regions during the elections.

“These isolated incidents have had little effect on peaceful exercise and have been ordered in only four of the 28 constituencies where elections were held.

“However, in accordance with the Commission’s resolution to punish bad electoral behavior, INEC has taken the following measures to protect the process:

“In Akwa-Ibom state, where INEC officials were kidnapped and diverted to an unnamed location and forced to compromise the elections at Essien Udim LGA, all the voting units involved were identified and their reduced results, “he said.

Okoye revealed that in Isa LGA of Sokoto State, bandits’ activities prevented INEC from operating in a few polling stations, but the Commission carried out the elections and declared the results

“In the Abi State constituency of Cross River State, INEC officials were kidnapped and prevented from deploying to eight polling stations.

“All the Commission officials who were kidnapped were rescued and counted.

“As part of its determination not to accept the results of areas where processes have been disrupted and its officials attacked, the Commission has made a firm decision by not accepting the results of these areas because it could not guarantee their integrity.

“But the Commission notes that in most cases these incidents were not widespread and did not significantly affect the overall results. As such, statements and returns have been made, ”he said.

Okoye said that in the case of the federal district of Oru Est / Orsu / Orlu d’Imo, the election took place at the 18 polling stations in accordance with court instructions.

“However, thugs disrupted the collection of results at the designated center in Orlu.

“They injured our staff and others at the Center, destroyed the results sheets and damaged the local government building of the Commission used for filing. Consequently, the Commission suspended the process.

“Following the suspension of the classification, the Commission decided to apply the provisions of article 47 (f) of its regulations and its directives for the conduct of the elections.

“This provides that in the event of a disruption, original and duplicate recorded result sheets will be used to complete the classification of the results.

Okoye said that as a result, the Commission had deployed a high-level team of national commissioners, resident electoral commissioners and senior Commission officials to Imo.

“The team must coordinate the regeneration of the results and the conclusion of the snack, as well as the declaration and the announcement of the final result of the resumption of the elections in the federal constituency of Oru East / Orsu / Orlu”, said -he declares.