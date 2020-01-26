The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate for the Kagarko constituency in Kaduna State, the Hon. Nuhu Goroh Shadalafiya winner of the elections held again in Kaduna on Saturday.

Goroh Shadalafiya, who is the former deputy speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, garnered 24,658 votes after the combined results were merged with the recorded results of INEC to defeat the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), The Hon. Morondia Tanko who obtained 20,206 votes

Local government collector and returning officer Dr. Haruna Aminu said Shadalafiya won the election, having complied with the law and obtained the most votes and “returned elected”.

DAILY POST recalls that the Court of Appeal had ordered a rehearsal in 22 units in three districts of the Kagarko district following a trial of Mr. Nuhu Shadalafiya of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who had disputed the victory of Mr. Morondia Tanko of the Democratic People’s Party (PDP) during the March 9 elections.

Tuesday, November 19, the Court of Appeal of Kaduna confirmed the judgment of the Electoral Court and dismissed the appeal of the member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) representing the district of Kagarko to the House of Assembly of the State of Kaduna, Hon. Morondia Tanko, who challenged the lower court judgment

Some voters who spoke after voting expressed their joy at the smooth running of the elections.

It was found that sensitive and non-sensitive documents arrived at polling stations as planned while voters behaved peacefully.

The returning officer, P. O; Sawanno’s polling station, Oyebanji Oyewale Samson revealed that all sensitive documents had arrived at the unit at exactly 10:00 a.m., while the voting exercise started shortly after voters were informed.