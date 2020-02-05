Indy Football Podcast: Does Pep Guardiola have to win the Champions League to become a Man City success?

This week the team dives on The Indy Football Podcast on the latest ins and outs in Manchester City.

Host Luke Brown is accompanied by Sports Editor of The Independent Ben Burrows, Chief Football writer Miguel Delaney and football reporter Jack Rathborn to dissect the crazy loss of City 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur.

Should City be worried about the result? Or is it completely impossible to learn something meaningful from such a chaotic performance?

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

The team also discusses City’s impending Champions League draw with Real Madrid and asks what the future holds for Pep Guardiola. Does he really have to win the tournament for his time in Manchester to be considered a success?

All that and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram as always to stay up to date with the latest football news.

Click on play above to listen to the latest episode, which is also available on iTunes, acast and all other podcast providers (if the audio does not appear on your mobile, you may need to watch it on your desktop or download the podcast).

.