The study, published in the journal PNAS, indicates that the by-products of coal burning in Europe in the late 18th century found their way to the Dasuopu Glacier, about 10,300 kilometers from London, the birthplace of the industrial revolution.

“The industrial revolution was a revolution in the use of energy,” said Paolo Gabrielli of Ohio State University in the US.

“And so the use of coal burning also started to cause emissions that we think were transported to the Himalayas by winds,” said Gabrielli.

The research team was part of a larger international team that traveled to Dasuopu in 1997 to drill ice cores from the glacier.

Dasuopu – at 7,200 meters above sea level – is the largest location in the world where scientists have obtained a climate record from an ice core, the researchers said.

Dasuopu is located on Shishapangma, one of the 14 highest mountains in the world, all of which are in the Himalayas, they said.

The team analyzed a core from Dasuopu in 1997 for 23 trace metals.

The ice cores act as a kind of timeline and, over time, show new ice formation in layers on the glacier.

It is possible for researchers to tell almost the exact year that a layer of the glacier has been formed by environmental cues such as snowfall or other known natural or man-made disasters.

The researchers measured the ice that the researchers evaluated between 1499 and 1992.

They found higher than natural levels of a number of toxic metals, including cadmium, chromium, nickel, and zinc, in the ice from around 1780 – the very first beginning of the industrial revolution in the UK.

Those metals are all by-products of coal burning, an important part of the industry at the end of the 18th century and during the 19th and 20th centuries, according to the researchers.

They discovered that those metals were probably transported by winter winds, which travel around the world from west to east.

The researchers also believe that it is possible that some of the metals, especially zinc, came from large-scale forest fires, including those in the 1800s and 1900s to clear trees to make way for farms.

“At the time, in addition to the industrial revolution, what is happening has exploded and expanded the human population,” said Gabrielli.

“And so there was a greater need for agricultural fields – and most of the time the way they got new fields was burning forests,” he said.

Gabrielli said it is difficult to say whether the glacial infection comes from man-made or natural forest fires.

There are few large-scale records of large-scale fires from around the world, making it more difficult to detect, they said.

The analysis showed that the contamination in the ice core records was the most intense from around 1810 to 1880.

Gabrielli said this is probably because the winters were wetter than normal in Dasuopu during that period, which means that more ice and snow were formed.

That ice and snow, he said, would have been polluted by fly ash from the burning of coal or trees that found its way to the westerly winds.

Larger amounts of contaminated ice and snow means more contamination on the glacier, the researchers said.

The contamination seemed long before people scaled the mountains around Dasuopu, the researchers noted.

The first mountain climbers reached the summit of Mount Everest, at 29,029 feet the world’s highest peak above sea level, in 1953.

Shishapangma was first climbed in 1964. The drilling site of the Dasuopo glacier is, according to the researchers, about 2,700 feet below the summit.

