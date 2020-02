Indores School is superior to MP with the best budget private school

By

Top three budget private schools in the country

1. Muni International School, Delhi

2. MukarramJah School, Hyderabad

3. St. Mary’s High School, Kalyan, Mumbai

4. Nagarjuna High School, Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh

5. SR Capital Public School, Naveen Shahdara Middle School, Delhi & Sukhpal, Ugala, Haryana

Top 10 Budget Private Schools from Madhya Pradesh

Rank School

1 Prerna Bal NiketanHr Sec School, Rau, Indore

2 Bhandari Public School, Khandwa

2 Patel Public School, Alirajpur

3 St. Joseph’s Convent Sr Sec Girls’ School, Idgah Hills, Bhopal

4 Disha Deep Public HR Sec School, Khajuri Sadak, Bhopal

5 Parakh Public School, Sanwer

6 Yash Public Sr Sec School, Nagda

7 Gaurav Vaibhav Hr Sec School, Indore

8 Nine Angels Academy, Indore

9 Brigadier Trivedi Memorial Hr Sec School, Bhopal

10 Mispa Mission Hr Sec School, Sihora

Indores Top 3

1. Prerna Bal Niketan Hr Sec School, Rau

2. Gaurav Vaibhav Hr Sec school

3rd Academy of the Nine Angels

Bhopal’s Top 3

1. St. Joseph Convent Sr Sec Girls’ School, Idgah Hills

2. Disha Deep Public Hr Sec School, Khajuri Sadak

3. Brigadier Trivedi Memorial Higher Secondary School