Indore: Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar’s Aasthi Kalash (urn containing ashes) will be permanently kept on the ground floor of his memorial from April 14; Babasaheb’s birthday. It will be open to the public throughout the year.

Collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav with ADM and Baba Saheb Birthplace Memorial administrator Kailash Wankhede inspected the memorial on Tuesday.

Speaking to Free Press, Jatav said: “Baba Saheb’s Aasthi Kalash will be kept on the ground floor of the memorial throughout the year for the benefit of those who come to honor them.”

Jatav said the memorial will be renovated and special arrangements will be made to provide information about Baba Saheb’s life and achievements through an audio-visual presentation, so that ordinary people can get correct information about his life. Preparations have also started for the big celebrations on April 14 and the best equipment will be provided to the thousands of people who will come to Mhow that day, added the collector.

Theme park to be developed at the memorial: Jatav said they wanted to develop the memorial as a tourist spot where they could come to pay homage to Baba Saheb and also enjoy other activities. To this end, the administration plans to develop a theme park for which discussions are underway to increase the size of the commemorative complex.

