Indore: couple and daughters attempt suicide at DIG office

Indore: Chaos prevailed at the DIG office on Tuesday when a couple and their two daughters attempted suicide at a public hearing. They complained of being harassed by a lender.

The incident took place while the man informed the police of their ordeal and the woman and her daughter took out a container filled with kerosene and tried to spill on themselves.

However, the police acted quickly and ripped out their contents. The police also found packages of toxic substances.

Victim Suresh Tiara, his wife and daughters Aditi Tiwari and Anjali Tiwari arrived at the DIG office Tuesday morning to press charges against money lender Gunwant Jain, a resident of Pariwahan Nagar.

Read also: More than 300 people, including Sumitra Mahajan detained, released in Indore

In their complaint, Aditi and Anjali Tiwari alleged that their father Suresh Tiwari had borrowed Rs 2.5 lakh a few months ago from their neighbor Gunwant Jain with 10% interest in the marriage of their older sister.

“My father has returned Rs 6.5 lakh to date, but Gunwant Jain is still harassing us for money. He also threatened to take control of our house and kidnap us. We have filed complaints in this case, but to no avail, ”she said.

Meanwhile, DIG Ruchi Vardhan Mishra said a letter had been sent to the CSP, Annapurna, for investigation. “Not only the victim but the accused also lodged a complaint against them. We will take action after investigation, ”said Mishra.

Read also: A member of the CPIM ignites to protest against the CAA in Indore

.