Updated:January 27, 2020, 10:16 p.m. IST

New Delhi: InterGlobe Aviation, parent of the country’s largest airline, IndiGo, announced Monday the redesign of Ronojoy Dutta as the company’s full-time director and CEO.

Dutta, who is currently the CEO, has been redesigned with immediate effect and his term in the new position would be valid until January 23, 2024, according to a statement.

“The decision was taken unanimously by the company’s board of directors at its meeting held today (Monday),” he added.

Dutta has been associated with the company as CEO since January 24, 2019.

“During its one-year period with the company, IndiGo has witnessed an aggressive operational and commercial expansion.

“Dutta’s extensive experience in the aviation industry channeled IndiGo’s efforts on a mission to boost economic growth and social cohesion in India, providing air connectivity and affordable air fares in our country and in international destinations, thus promoting trade, tourism and mobility. ” launch said.

He also served as an advisor in the restructuring of Air Canada, US Airways and Hawaiian Air. In addition, he had been president of Air Sahara and United Airlines.

With a fleet of more than 250 aircraft, IndiGo operates more than 1,500 daily flights.

