IndiGo pilot blocked for 3 months because he intimidated and threatened seniors in a wheelchair

According to Nairs Tweets, the cabin crew stated that they had no access to wheelchair aids.

When the pilot in charge noticed the unrest about the matter, he intervened and threatened Nair and her mother with prison, Nair had said.

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri wrote on Twitter on January 14th: “I asked my office to contact IndiGo as soon as I received Ms. Supriya Unni Nair’s tweet about the pilot’s behavior with her and her 75-year-old mother “The airline has informed the Ministry of Civil Aviation that the pilot has been excluded from the roster pending a full investigation,” he added.

On Monday, the DGCA official said an investigation revealed that Captain Nair and her mother had been threatened by declaring that they would be handed over to the CISF and that police proceedings against them for “unruly behavior” would be initiated.

“The pilot showed aggression against the female passengers while ignoring the fact that the older passenger needed wheelchair help,” added the official.

The investigation found that the captain’s actions resulted in the “avoidable detention” of a wheelchair bound passenger.

“He was unable to deal with threat and error situations, especially if he was to carry out another commercial flight after a short time,” added the official.