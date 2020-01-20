National policy

The text of the resolution organizing the indictment of the majority of the Senate, Mitch McConnell, gives the directors of the indictment of the House and the legal team of the President 24 hours each to present their opening arguments on two days.

The resolution hints at the possibility that the trial will take place over 12 days and will continue late into the night, according to a copy of the resolution obtained by CNN.

The timetable is a break from President Bill Clinton’s dismissal trial when the 24 hours have been spread over a period of four days.

The Senate will debate and vote on Tuesday the resolution establishing the rules of the trial.

The resolution also stipulates that after the presentations of the directors of indictment and the legal team of the president, then 16 hours of questions from senators, the Senate will examine “the question of whether it will be for examination and debate, in accordance with indictment rules, any motion to summon witnesses or documents.

There is no mention of a motion to reject the impeachment articles in the organizational resolution, as some advocates of the Speaker have advocated, but there is an option for motions that would offer the opportunity to propose an motion to dismiss later in the trial.

This story is breaking and will be updated.