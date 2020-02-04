Indians, minors among 12 migrants held to ransom, abused in Northern Macedonia; 3 Pakistanis arrested

Skopje (Northern Macedonia): Northern Macedonia authorities have prosecuted three Pakistani and a Macedonian man for alleged imprisonment and detention of a group of migrants, officials said Monday.

The prosecutor said the men were thought to be “particularly humiliating and cruel” towards the 12 migrants, including two minors, from India, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

They are said to have been held in a house in the north of the country for two weeks in October. The four suspects were arrested last year, but the arrests were announced on Monday.

According to the Public Prosecution Service, the suspects “caused (the migrants) to lose their sense of time, gave them food only once a day and physically abused them”. They also claimed money from the families of their prisoners in other European countries and threatened to kill the migrants when they asked to be released.

One migrant contacted family members who reported the matter to the Serbian authorities, who in turn informed the police in Northern Macedonia, the public prosecutor said.

The three Pakistani were arrested and are awaiting trial. If they are convicted, they receive up to eight years in prison. The Macedonian citizen, who owns the house where the migrants were reportedly detained, has also been charged and is under house arrest.

Northern Macedonia is an important step on the route that many migrants follow through the Balkans to prosperous European countries after they have illegally entered neighboring Greece – mostly on small smuggling boats from Turkey.

On the Greek island of Lesbos, where most of the boats arrive, migrants collided with the police on Monday during a protest about serious overcrowding in the local Moria camp and delays in Greece’s asylum procedure.

The riot police used tear gas to disperse hundreds of protesters who had planned to march from the camp to the capital of the island of Mytilini, about 5 km away. No arrests or injuries have been reported.

Also on Monday the police in Cyprus said they had safely escorted a boat with 87 Syrian migrants to the coastal town of Larnaca that had left the Turkish port of Mersin and were detected by radar at the southeastern tip of the island.

The 61 men, 10 women and 16 children were taken to a reception center outside the capital Nicosia.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.