Indians close to signing Domingo Santana to a one-year deal

The Indians of Cleveland are said to be getting closer by adding another outfielder. Domingo Santana, formerly of the Seattle Mariners, has signed a contract to join the Indians, according to Cleveland.com’s Paul Hoynes.

Santana spent the entire 2019 season in the Mariners organization after playing with the Milwaukee Brewers for the past three years. The 27-year-old hit 21 home runs and last season placed a .770 OPS in Seattle.

First and foremost a rightfield player during his MLB career, Santana saw more playing time in the left field last season. Although he remained defensively a liability, his flexibility to play a corner kick would certainly appeal to Cleveland.

The one-year deal, reportedly worth $ 1 million, gives Santana the chance to see semi-regular playing time and compete for a team with playoff ambitions. If Santana can rediscover his 2017 form, when he hit 30 homers with a .875 OPS, he could enter the open market in addition to the low season and sign a more lucrative contract.