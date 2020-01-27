Indiana QB Peyton Ramsey enters the transfer portal as a graduate transfer

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sport

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Peyton Ramsey is said to have entered the transfer portal on Monday, 247 Sports said, and will be a graduate transfer.

Ramsey has appeared in 31 games in Indiana in the past three seasons, has had some great games and has solid professional potential. He completed 66.5% of his passes for 6,581 yards with 42 touchdowns and 23 interceptions during his tenure with the Hoosiers.

Entering the transfer portal does not automatically mean that Ramsey changes schools. He is free to explore options, but can also return to Indiana for the 2020 season.

Given that so many quarterbacks have been transferred in recent years and that so many of them have been successful in new schools, we have to believe that Ramsey believes there are better opportunities for him with a new program in 2020 He’s trying to make a name for himself before the 2021 NFL Draft.