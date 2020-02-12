Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill holds funeral for fetuses

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, Center Image: Getty

It is well known that the showman’s most important tool is deception: let the audience look at the right hand while the left hand does the real thing. In days of the American carnival, dozens of people would pay to be duped by what was called the ten-in-one, with a side issue offering views of 10 freaks for a dollar, a mix of born freaks and “gaffs” that are put together were paved attractions such as the Fiji mermaid – just distracting enough to count as entertainment under the guise educational or moral instruction. Preserved fetuses in jars, sometimes called “pickled punks”, lay somewhere between natural and clumsy, with many, such as by-side entrepreneur Lou Dufour “King of the Unborn Shows,” creating complete “educational” exhibitions from sometimes real and sometimes gaffed fetuses at different stages of development. In these baby shows, hustlers used pseudoscientific language and educational lists to convince the public that what they were doing was more than just yawning, filling their pockets with money from the easily misguided people.

The discovery of more than 2,400 preserved fetuses in the home and in the car of the recently deceased abortion supplier Indiana Ulrich Klopfer, has made a new King of the Unborn Show, anti-abortion Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill, possible to use sleight or use hand to keep his job. Hill, accused of drunken sexual abuse of four colleagues, will preside over a “funeral” for the fetuses before they are buried in a mass grave as part of his re-election campaign for a second term of office.

Nobody knows how or why the preserved remains from the 2000s remained in Klopfer’s possession. Some were found in his garage after his death in September, others in the trunk of a car he owned. ABC News reports speculation that Klopfer had a ham disorder or kept the remains at a lower cost. But the German-born doctor, who once came under fire for abortion on a 10-year-old girl who was raped by her uncle and whose medical permit was suspended in 2016, is the perfect mad scientist boogeyman for Hill’s pseudomoralist anti-abortion performance.

Hill is campaigning on a platform with even greater abortion restrictions in Indiana, a state that already has some of the strictest laws in the country, with only nine open clinics. In 2016, then Governor Mike Pence signed a law obliging funeral or cremation of fetal remains, driving up abortion costs and perfectly paving the way for opportunists such as Hill to provide grandiose funerals for cells in formaldehyde to infer the claim that living people claim that he touched their body without permission.

And his gawking characters love it, according to ABC News: “” I am so grateful that the bodies of these little boys and girls will finally be treated with the dignity they deserve, “said Cathie Humbarger, who is entitled to Life in northeastern Indiana. “

Hill is not the only scammer who uses fetuses to pretend that they care about living people. Almost all states that demand stricter abortion laws also have the highest infant mortality rates in the country: Indiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia. While the politicians in each of these states trot the idea of ​​pickled punks to gain power, living babies die because labels like “pro-life” card slogans are meant to lure gullible people out of their voices and let them be distracted by the to ask hard questions about the plausibility of the action.

