Indian Wells is offering its residents a USD 100 discount on ring devices

The city of Indian Wells announced a grant match program that will grant residents a $ 100 discount on the purchase of selected ring home security devices.

The program starts on February 27th. 200 codes are available to qualify residents of Indian Wells.

Indian Wells residents have the option to purchase the following equipment for $ 100 off retail:

○ Call door view camera

○ Ring video doorbell 2

○ Ring the Video Doorbell Pro

○ Ring Spotlight Cam Solar

○ Battery of the ring light camera

○ Ring headlight camera wired

○ Ring Floodlight Cam

○ Ring alarm security kit (5 pieces)

Discount codes are available for eligible residents of Indian Wells, which they can personally receive and redeem at a kick-off event on February 27 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Indian Wells City Hall on 44950 Eldorado Drive.

The city says residents need to present a valid ID and a copy of their electricity bills at the event to verify Indian Wells’ place of residence.

The discounts will be given based on availability and applied at the checkout. Only credit card purchases are accepted, no cash or checks.

If not all program discounts are redeemed during the kick-off event, the city will send an application form to its website so other residents can take part until the program funding limit is reached.

“We are pleased to offer this opportunity to Indian Wells residents and hope they will take advantage of the offer,” said Ty Peabody, Mayor of Indian Wells. “This is one of the many ways that residents can proactively prevent crime in our community, and we hope that such incentives will have a positive impact on our neighborhoods.”

For more information on the Indian Wells City funding program, email [email protected]

