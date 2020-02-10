Indian skipper Priyam Garg said Bangladesh is “dirty” after the U-19 triumph

“We were relaxed. We think it’s part of the game – you win and you lose some. But their reaction was dirty. I think it shouldn’t have happened. But it’s okay,” Garg was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.

Even when the game started, Bangladeshi players were openly aggressive when they slid the Indian batsmen with their lead star Shoriful Islam after each extradition.

In fact, when Bangladesh approached the winning runs, Shoriful was insulted several times in front of the camera. His skipper Ali, however, showed maturity beyond his age to apologize on behalf of the players.

“What happened shouldn’t happen. I don’t know what exactly happened. I didn’t ask what was going on. But in the final there can be emotions, and sometimes the boys were pumped and emotions came through.

“As a teenager, that shouldn’t happen. In every position, in every way, we have to show respect to the opponent, we should have respect for the game. Cricket is known to be a gentleman game, so I’ll do it. ” Say I’m sorry for my team, “said Ali, who scored 43 points unbeaten in a high pressure situation.

Over the past two years, both teams have been involved in close games, with India being one step ahead on two important occasions – the Asian Cup final and the three-series final last year.

“I say the rivalry between India and Bangladesh does matter and before the World Cup final we lost the Asia Cup final a few months ago. I think the boys are really excited and take revenge. I won. ” I wouldn’t say it should have happened, but I will be sorry for my side, “said Ali.

A source close to the Indian team leadership told PTI that emotions were high during and after the game, but “none of the Indian players were to blame.”