Indian players cheer for New Zealand’s U-19 World Cup Squad is Why We Love Cricket

The official Twitter handle of the Board of Control of Cricket (BCCI) tweeted a picture of Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, staff and players are sitting around a TV and watching the young wonder Yashasvi Jaiswal bat.

Image credits: @BCCI.

Although the team of fewer than 19 Indian cricket teams were stunned in the World Cup Final by Bangladesh, they cheered the entire country for them.

Even the older men in blue, sitting in New Zealand, supported the young players.

The official Twitter handle of the Board of Control of Cricket (BCCI) tweeted a picture of Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, staff and players are sitting around a TV and watching the young wonder Yashasvi Jaiswal bat. A-team players such as Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja can also be seen on the photo.

The tweet said, “Cheers all the way from New Zealand for the # U19.”

Cheers all the way from New Zealand for the # U19. # TeamIndia # U19CWC pic.twitter.com/WaZEIKeqcz

– BCCI (@BCCI) February 9, 2020

India went into the draw as title defender and had a close fight before losing with three wickets to Bangladesh. The Bengal tigers, via the Duckworth Lewis method, won their first world cup after they had easily followed the goal of 170 with 23 balls left.

India finished second for the third time after 2006 and 2016. They have previously won the tournament in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018 and remained this year’s last favorite.

Batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal had scored 88 points against Bangladesh, yielded a total of 400 points and became the highest point scorer in the tournament.

The 18-year-old was also named the best player of the tournament. He scored four half centuries and a ton during the World Cup run and scored half a century in all but one of all matches in the recently completed tournament.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.