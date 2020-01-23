Indian consulate in Dubai helps workers deal with corporate financial crisis

The Indian consulate in Dubai has stepped up efforts to help workers at two companies in the emirate, run by two Indian expatriates. The companies are said to have experienced a financial crisis and have not paid workers for about six to eight months. As a result, these workers fought for food and basic necessities while staying at their workplace in JAFZA. Representatives of the Indian Consulate General in Dubai visited the workers and provided them with basic food. The consulate tweeted a photo with workers at their labor camp, receiving food, and wrote, “The consulate has helped a group of sixty Indian workers stranded in Dubai without pay in the past 6 to 8 months. . We provided them with food and other essential items. “

According to a report in the Khaleej Times, the Consul General of India, Vipul said that they had learned of the fate of these workers when one of them complained to the ministry, which then informed the consulate. Sharing more details about the case, he said, “Of the 100 employees in the companies, 60 are Indians. One of the companies’ partners is in Al Awir prison, while the other fled to India, leaving workers at the mercy of HR, which is struggling to pay its dues. “

The Indian diplomat said the next step for workers was to file a work file, after which they could expect to receive their pending payments within the next two to three weeks. He added that the consulate was also in constant contact with the company’s human resources officials and urged them to pay workers’ dues and send them back to India.

