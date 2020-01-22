Shares of IndiaMart InterMesh Ltd soared more than 18% in intraday trading on Wednesday to reach new records after the company’s earnings for the third quarter ending December (Q3) exceeded estimates.

At 10:42 a.m., the shares of IndiaMart InterMesh were trading at Rs 2,469.35 each, up 18%, after reaching a record high of Rs 2,475. The stock has increased a massive 88% in the last year compared to an 11.5% increase in the Nifty 50 benchmark.

IndiaMart’s net profit for the December quarter, after a deferred tax credit of Rs 22.9 million rupees, was Rs 62 million rupees compared to Rs 27.7 million rupees in the quarter of the previous year and Rs 8.7 million rupees in the previous quarter.

Total consolidated revenues from operations increased 23% year-on-year to 165 million rupees, 23% more compared to the previous year, mainly due to an increase in the number of subscribers paying, as well as a greater realization of existing customers

At the operational level, consolidated Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for the quarter of December was 44 crore crore. Margins also expanded to 26% during the quarter, from 21% in the same period last year, partly due to an increase in revenues and the adoption of IndAS 116.

IndiaMart reported earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 21.12 for the third quarter compared to Rs 9.59 in the quarter of the previous year and Rs 2.95 for the previous quarter.

“Our focus on operational efficiency has helped us improve our profitability in these times. In the future, we expect to see an improvement in macroeconomics, we remain committed to strengthening our business model and improving the value proposition for our clients, “said Dinesh Agarwal, CEO of IndiaMart.

