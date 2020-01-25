NY: India is going to be the engine and engine of growth in the world, said Consul General Sandeep Chakravorty as he rang the closing bell at NASDAQ in Times Square to celebrate the 71st Day of the Republic of India.

Chakravorty said Friday that India is ready to become the world’s third largest economy in the coming years.

India is currently an economy of almost three billion dollars and the Narendra Modi government has set itself the goal of converting India into a $ 5 billion economy by 2024, with the hope that the country will become a $ economy. 10 billion as the decade ends in 2030.

“India is going to be the engine and engine of growth in the world,” Chakravorty said Friday at the NASDAQ Marketsite in the heart of Times Square.

While four Indian companies are currently listed on NASDAQ, he expressed his hope that by the end of the decade, more than 150 Indian companies will be included in NASDAQ, which makes India not only an engine of global growth, “but also India will also be a growth center, growth engine for NASDAQ. ”

Chakravorty also applauded the strong relationship between India and the United States and recognized the contribution of the Indian-American community to foster close and deep ties between India and the United States.

“We have an excellent political relationship. India is an important investment destination for American companies,” he said, adding that “if there is a relationship that is important to the world, it is the India-United States relationship.”

President of Asia Pacific for NASDAQ Bob McCooey welcomed Chakravorty to NASDAQ to commemorate the 71st Day of the Republic of India. He said he hopes to have more companies from India in the NASDAQ in the coming years.

Chakravorty was accompanied by Vice Consul General Shatru Sinha and Consulate officials. Flanked by his family and members of the Indian-American community, Chakravorty rang the closing bell when those present applauded and cheered loudly.

Indian diplomats and visiting dignitaries are traditionally invited to ring the Closing and Opening Bells at the NASDAQ Market to commemorate the Independence Days and Republic of India.

The Consulate of India and the Permanent Mission of India to the UN will organize flag raising ceremonies on January 26 to celebrate Republic Day.

