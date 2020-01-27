India imports 8.5 million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually under long-term supply agreements with Qatar.



The Minister of Petroleum of India, Dharmendra Pradhan, speaks at a road show organized by the General Directorate of Hydrocarbons (DGH) in Mumbai, October 26, 2017. REUTERS / Shailesh Andrade / Files



Mumbai India seeks to renegotiate the price of the long-term contract for liquefied natural gas (LNG) that it buys from Qatar, said Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Monday.

“We need to reexamine the pricing mechanism” of the long-term natural gas agreement with Qatar, Pradhan said at a meeting of industry officials that included Qatari Energy Minister Saad Sherida al-Kaabi and company officials Indian state oil companies.

India imports 8.5 million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually under long-term supply agreements with Qatar.

Kaabi is in New Delhi to meet his counterpart.

“We are looking for how we can increase our cooperation,” Kaabi replied when asked if he was willing to renegotiate the agreements because cash prices have declined.

Kaabi, who is also the executive director of Qatar Petroleum, was accompanied by the executive director of Qatar Gas, Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Cash prices delivered to Indian ports are approximately half of those under long-term LNG agreements, which reduces the attractiveness of Qatar’s supply contracts for price-sensitive Indian consumers.

In 2015, India managed to renegotiate the price of the LNG contract imported from Qatar to half of what it was previously paying.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India needs to increase the proportion of natural gas in its energy mix to 15% by 2030 from 6.5% now.

