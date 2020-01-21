India takes on Japan after complete victory over Lanka

Bloemfontein (South Africa): Their title defense has had a resounding start, four-time champion India is set to move closer to a quarter-final when she faces Japan in a Group A draw at the ICC U-19 World Cup on Tuesday.

India claimed a 90-point victory over Sri Lanka in their first group league meeting here on Sunday, straddling an impressive batting performance that was overcome by a disciplined bowling effort. Japan, on the other hand, was fortunate to have collected a point after its first game against New Zealand was won at Potchefstroom on Saturday.

India is at the top of Group A and a victory on Tuesday will almost guarantee them a place in the last eight rounds.

India will face New Zealand in its last group game on January 24.

The Indians played as favorites on Sunday, excelling in all areas of the game to outperform their South Asian neighbors.

Beating first, India scored a competitive 297 for 4, over the half-centuries of its first drummer – opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (59 of 74 balls) and skipper Priyam Garg (56 of 72 balls).

There were significant contributions from vice-captain Dhruv Jurel (52 out of 48 balls) and the latest all-rounder Siddhesh Veer (44 out of 27 balls and 2/34 out of 6 overs), which totaled nearly 300 points.

The bowlers then kept the Lankan batsmen under control, the skittles dismissing them for 207 in 45.2 overs.

