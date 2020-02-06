India shipped 152 million phones in 2019 and records 8% growth if Apple leads the premium segment

India is one of the few smartphone markets that continues to record growth, as most developed markets are seeing a slowdown in shipping smartphones due to saturation. According to IDC’s annual data for 2019, a total of 152.5 million telephones were sent throughout the year, which means an annual growth of 8 percent compared to what was sent in 2018. Although India is no longer in a double-digit growth rate, companies will continue to take note of the key growth areas that continue to contribute to the growth of smartphones in the country.

IDC data also shows that the share of online smartphone shipments is steadily increasing in India. Upasana Joshi, associate research manager at IDC India, explains: “The online growth momentum continued throughout the year with a record share of 41.7% in 2019 and grew by 18.4% year-on-year due to high discounts, cashback offers , buy-back / exchange arrangements and full protection offers clubbed with attractive financing schemes such as No Cost EMIs for large models and brands. ”The offline smartphone market, on the other hand, grew only 1.6 percent in India all year round.

In terms of price distribution in India, IDC states that the smartphone market of less than $ 200 (~ sub-Rs 15,000) in India represented 79 percent of the market. The mid-range market, which is roughly between Rs 15,000 and Rs 35,000, captured 19.3 percent of the market, while the remaining 1.7 percent was taken by premium devices. In the latter, IDC notes that Apple crossed Samsung to capture 47.4 percent of the premium smartphone market in India, thanks to the iPhone XR and a cheaper launch of the iPhone 11.

In the premium segment of mid-range telephones, IDC states that Vivo led the charts with a market share of 28 percent, largely thanks to the Vivo V15 Pro. Vivo was closely followed by OnePlus in this segment, thanks to the OnePlus 7. With 5G on the horizon and more interesting form factor smartphones en route, it remains to be seen how the Indian market is doing until 2020 and beyond.

