India remains in the race for a victory with the short film by Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan ‘St. Louis Superman ‘

Oscar 2020: “Gully Boy” by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt did not win the Oscar, but we have been proudly watching “I917” for a moment of Indian glory at the 2020 Academy Awards, due to the film’s production with 10 nominations, including Best Film and Director – is backed by Reliance. What few people know is that there is another Indian angle in this year’s Oscars.

Indian-American filmmakers Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan “St. Louis Superman” is competing in the Short Subject Documentary category at the 92nd Academy Awards. The 33-minute documentary, which revolves around the journey of Bruce Franks Jr. from activist to legislator, faces “In the Absence”, “Learning To Skateboard in A Warzone”, “Life Overtakes Me” and “Walk Run Cha -Cha “.

“Do prizes matter? Well, becoming an Oscar contender means that, for the first time in my career, I was able to select each member of my team by hand for an important commercial project. This means a good pay and television experience for everyone involved. It’s about getting those opportunities. All this team was asked to jump to the company’s next project because they are so good. The experience in the industry generates more opportunities in the industry … For my fellow filmmakers who are getting some shine at this time and taking a leap forward in their careers, don’t forget to open the door for another person. Use your influence not only for yourself, but also for others. Especially those for whom the doors don’t open so easily, “Mundhra posted on Twitter.

Oscar 2020: India continues in the race for a victory with the short film by Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan ‘St. Louis Superman ”

While a victory for “St. Louis Superman” will make India proud, many more must already be aware of the fact that Sam Mendes’ “1917” war drama has Reliance Entertainment and Amblin Partners among the associated cartels With its production. The film has received up to 10 Oscar nominations.

The categories in which “1917” received nominations are: Best Film, Best Director (Sam Mendes), Original Screenplay (Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns), Photography (Roger Deakins), Sound Editing (Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate) , Sound Mixing, production design (Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales), original score (Thomas Newman), makeup and hair, and visual effects.

The film has already won the Best Film – Drama, and the awards for Best Director at the Golden Globes this year. Hours before the Oscar nominations were announced last month, Sam Mendes also won the Best Director award at the Critics Choice Awards for “1917”. He shared the trophy with Bong Joon Ho, who was entertained by the Korean movie “Parasite.”

“1917” is about two young Lance Corporals, Schofield (George MacKay) and Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman), during World War I, who are assigned an almost impossible mission. Running against time, they must deliver a message inside the enemy territory. The message is important to prevent his own men, including Blake’s brother, from entering a deadly trap.

Last year, “Period. End Of Sentence”, a documentary that addresses the stigma surrounding menstruation in rural India, won the Best Documentary Short Film at the 91st Academy Awards. The film was co-produced by Indian producer Guneet Monga and directed by Iranian-American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi, 25.

India’s appointment with the Oscars began in 1958 with the “Indian Mother” of Mehboob Khan, in which the late actress Nargis described the pain and agony of a mother with conviction. It was the first Indian film to be nominated in the category of Best Foreign Language.

After a long period of drought, costume designer Bhanu Athaiya left with an Oscar in the category of Best Costume Design at the 55th Annual Academy Awards for Richard Attenborough’s film “Gandhi” in 1983.

The late legendary Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray, who gave iconic films like “Pather Panchali” and “Aparajito”, was also ennobled with an honorary Oscar for his contribution to the cinema in 1992.

Audrey Hepburn, icon of the late Hollywood, flew to Calcutta to personally deliver the Oscar to a sick Ray. “The award recognizes Mr. Ray’s rare mastery of the art of movies and his profound humanism that has had an indelible influence on filmmakers and audiences worldwide,” said Hepburn.

In a video message from Kolkata, a visibly fragile Ray thanked and appreciated American cinema.

The launch of Aamir Khan in 2001, “Lagaan”, was also nominated for an Oscar in the category of Best Foreign Language Film, but lost in “No Man’s Land”.

The film by British filmmaker Danny Boyle “Slumdog Millionaire,” which traces the story of a poor child, took home eight Oscars at the 81st Academy Awards, which include Best Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Mixing of sound, movie editing, original score, original song, direction and film. Indian music teacher AR Rahman brought home two prizes for his composition “Jai ho” in the same year. Veteran writer, lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar and sound engineer Resul Pookutty were also among the winners for their efforts in the film.

Another film, “Smile Pinki,” won the Best Documentary Short Film award that year. The short documentary by the American filmmaker Megan Mylan tells the story of how a poor girl from the village called Pinki becomes a social outcast due to her cleft lip, until her life changes after a meeting with a social worker.

In 2013, Ang Lee’s “Life Of Pi”, a fantasy adventure drama widely filmed in India with Suraj Sharma, Tabu and Irrfan Khan in important roles, won Oscar awards at the 85th Academy Awards to the better photography, better visual effects, better direction and better original score.

The film chronicles the journey of a 16-year-old Indian boy named Pi Patel, who survives a shipwreck and glides on a lifeboat for 227 days in the Pacific with a Bengal tiger.

While receiving the award, Lee thanked his Indian crew and captivated everyone by saying “Namaste.”

“Agua” by the Indo-Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta was also nominated for the Oscars, but could not take the trophy home. “Salaam Bombay,” by Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair, was nominated in 1989 for Best Foreign Language Film, but could not win.

Over the years, there has also been a little glitz and glamor of Bollywood on the Oscar red carpet, with a handful of stars that include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Aamir Khan and John Abraham who exude style to the pictures.

