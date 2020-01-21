Mumbai India needs a huge investment of USD 2.64 billion to meet the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs), offering the private sector an investment opportunity of more than USD 1.12 billion by 2030, according to a report.

According to the Standard Chartered SDG Investment Map, the total investment the country needs to make by 2030 is USD 2,633.9 billion. Of the total, USD 1,558.8 billion is for clean energy, USD 505.5 billion for transportation infrastructure, USD 377.4 billion for digital access; and USD 192.2 billion for clean water and sanitation.

Of the total USD 2.64 billion of investment required, the potential investment opportunity for the private sector is USD 1.12 billion with USD 701.5 billion for clean energy, USD 226.5 billion for digital access, USD 176.9 billion in transportation infrastructure and USD 19.2 billion for clean water and sanitation, according to the report.

For emerging markets in general, the opportunity for the private sector is around USD 10 billion, said the report adding that “India represents USD 1,124 billion of SDG opportunities, or more than 10 percent of USD 9,668 billion of opportunities. for the private sector investors in all emerging markets to help achieve the goals of the UN “.

With USD 701.5 billion, the biggest opportunity for the private sector in the country is the investment to achieve and maintain universal access to electricity, which is the seventh SDG.

The study identified opportunities for the private sector to contribute to three infrastructure-focused objectives from now until 2030 SDG 6: Clean water and sanitation, SDG 7: affordable and clean energy, and SDG 9: Industry, innovation and infrastructure. Seven percent of the country’s population still does not have access to electricity.

The opportunity in water and sanitation is USD 19.2 billion, since 24 percent of people still do not have access to drinking water and sanitation and closing this gap by 2030 will require an investment close to USD 20 thousand million, according to the report.

SDG 9 requires improvements in industry, innovation and infrastructure by 2030, where the private sector can enter the transportation and digital areas, which requires an investment of around USD 226.5 billion. Of the total, transportation infrastructure will only need USD 176.9 billion of investment. The current digital access is only 45%.

“The 2030 opportunity provides an important map of the SDG opportunities for private sector investors seeking to invest with impact and improve the lives of millions of Indians over the next decade,” said Bharat Padmanabhan of StanChart.

The Opportunity 2030 study covers 15 of the fastest growing economies in the world and estimates the potential investment opportunity of the private sector to contribute to three of the SDGs most prepared for investment (6,7 and 9).

