India needs better opposition, says Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee

Jaipur: India needs a better opposition, which is at the heart of any democracy, and the ruling party should adopt it to keep it under control, economist and Nobel laureate said to Abhijit Banerjee on Sunday.

Speaking at a session at the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), the 58-year-old Indian economist born in India said there was no correlation between authoritarianism and economic success.

“You can easily claim that Singapore had a successful dictator and can easily come back to talk about Zimbabwe. We can talk about this nausea. On some level, authority is an illusion,” he said.

“India needs better opposition. Opposition is the heart of democracy and the ruling party should want better opposition to keep it under control,” said Banerjee.

MIT’s Indo-American innovator economist, his wife Esther Duflo and Harvard professor Michael Haremer jointly won the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics “for their experimental approach to reducing global poverty”.

Explaining ways to reduce poverty, he said there was no silver bullet, but lots of money.

“Poverty, like cancer, poses many problems. There are many diseases. Some people are poor in education, some are poor in health and some are poor in resources. You have to understand what is missing. Try to solve everything by a single action is not viable and never works, “he said.

Banerjee also challenged the dogma that if the poor receive money, they waste it, get lazy and fall back into poverty. He advocated that people living in extreme poverty be encouraged by giving them goods and gifts.

“There are so many biases about the capabilities of the poor. Give the very poor an asset. Don’t lend, but give them an asset. Maybe a cow, goats or trinkets for sale, so look what happens to these people after 10 They will be 25% richer, they will be healthier and happier. This encourages them to keep trying and they work harder than people who did not get the assets, “he said. he says.

“It is sustainable. We have calculated the rate of return on investment. In India, it is 400%. The net income it generates is four times greater than your investment. The same experiment was carried out in Bangladesh for 10 years . ” It’s exactly the same there, “he said, citing references from his work.

He said it was important that the poor be encouraged at the start, saying that these people “have in fact never done anything in their lives.”

Banerjee also mentioned the banking sector crisis.

“We are in a deep cycle. It will take time to fix things, especially the banking sector. We don’t have the money to do what China did, which was to put the money in the sector bank, cancel the loans. ” We can’t really afford it right now, “he said.

He stressed that devolution of power and decentralization were very important for economic success.

“Take China, it has democracy on the ground even if it is such an authoritarianism in place. They introduced village elections 20 years ago. The elected leaders are going to different places. Provincial government is intense. There is devolution of power. China is much more decentralized than India despite the fact that its ruling Communist Party is such a centralized force, “he said.

Responding to a question about whether he would accept the position of Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) if offered, Banerjee said, “Absolutely not. Because to be Governor of the RBI, he better be a macroeconomist. ” When asked if he could have won the India-based Nobel Prize, he replied, “I don’t think so.”

“I benefited enormously from a place (MIT) where I had the best potential doctoral students in the world. And this is important. All this work for which I take credit is mainly done by others.

“My students, my staff and my friends and that is what makes it precious. It is not that there is a shortage of talent here, but bringing people together on a large scale changes it. It is difficult to do it alone, “he said. .

Born in Mumbai, Banerjee studied at the University of Calcutta and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). He received his doctorate from Harvard University and is a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).