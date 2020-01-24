India may end up with real GDP growth of 5% this year excluding inflation, said Bibek Debroy, chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council.

In the current scenario, achieving 9% GDP growth will be difficult, he said at the Tata Steel Kolkata literary meeting here.

“The ambitious growth rate could be between 6.5% and 7%. At this point, it will be difficult to achieve 9% GDP growth,” he said.

“This year, the growth rate will end at 5% and it is real and not nominal … Next year, the GDP growth rate could be between 6 and 6.5%”, said -he declares.

Recently, the IMF had fixed India’s GDP growth at 4.8% for 2019-2020, much less than its October projection of 6.1%. Debroy said the Indian economy is currently developing in a somewhat protectionist environment with declining exports.

“The period in which the country grew at high GDP growth rates like nine percent, the export-to-GDP ratio was 20 percent. But now that developed countries are resorting to protectionism and after the collapse of the WTO, the contribution of exports to GDP a great way does not seem possible, “said Hes.

Debroy said: “India is strong in services and not in manufacturing, so the country will have to give it to get it.”

Regarding the tax system, he said the country is moving towards a stable direct tax system without any exemptions.

“The Goods and Services Tax (GST) is still going on. The GST was supposed to be revenue neutral. But the government lost revenue after the implementation of the GST, which is not sustainable “said Debroy.

He said: “When the direct tax and GST rates stabilize in the future, there will come a day when it will no longer be necessary to present budgets to Parliament.”

Regarding the high cost of capital, Debroy said it will continue to be because it is a scarce resource in India.

.