New Delhi: India has advocated the elimination of subsidies that distort trade in agriculture and ensure differential treatment of developing countries by WTO members, the trade ministry said on Tuesday.

Quoting the Minister of Commerce, Piyush Goyal, said that during his participation in an informal ministerial meeting in Davos last week, he also advocated finding a permanent solution for the holding of public stocks for food security purposes.

During his speech at the meeting, he said that the current challenges pose some key priorities for the next ministerial meeting of WTO members in June in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

On the appeal body of the World Trade Organization (WTO) for the resolution of disputes, he said that the prompt restoration of the entire force of the body will help achieve the objectives of the WTO.

“The agenda for WTO reforms must be balanced and inclusive, to address historical asymmetries in the Uruguay Round agreements,” he said.

He said that a “good starting point for the WTO reform agenda” would be to “eliminate imbalances” in the agreement on agriculture, and ensure a level playing field, particularly for developing economies.

He also said that, as long-standing advocates of the WTO reform, developing countries have sought, for almost 20 years, the elimination of unequal and distorting trade rights in the Agreement on Agriculture.

“Another positive step will be to build on the work of recent years and implement existing mandates, as a permanent solution for holding public stocks for food security purposes,” he said.

The minister also said that developing countries, particularly the least developed countries (LDCs), have not been able to achieve equitable participation in world trade, therefore, the continued availability of special and differential treatment for these countries is imperative for they. Address your development aspirations.

Goyal said the reform process should not be used to further restrict the flexibilities and political space required by developing countries to better integrate with the global trading system.

“It should open more opportunities for them, taking into account contrasting levels of prosperity, unequal levels of economic development and the great disparity in human development indicators, so that world trade becomes sustainable,” he added.

Goyal said a significant result in Kazakhstan is essential, to further strengthen the role of the WTO in world trade.

“To achieve this, he added that it is necessary to establish a structured process that helps finalize a limited list of focused, feasible and fair proposals, which can be concluded in MC12 (12th meeting of the ministerial conference),” he said.

Speaking of fishing subsidies, he said that unregulated industrial fishing by some nations has led to a significant depletion of the global marine stock.

“There is an urgent need for strong disciplines to regulate harmful fisheries subsidies to ensure the sustainable use of marine resources to ensure intergenerational equity,” he said.

The minister warned that countries should be aware of the existence of a large population of artisanal and subsistence fishers in LDCs and developing countries that rely on fisheries for their basic subsistence.

He urged that, since they have no other livelihood options, all nations must collectively take care of this vulnerable population of marginalized fishermen.

“An adequate political space, to guarantee a decent standard of living for subsistence fishers, modernizing their fishing fleet and expanding their fishing capacity, is a critical outcome for India,” he said.

