New Delhi: India’s corporate tax and revenue collection for the current year is likely to decline for the first time in at least two decades, more than half a dozen senior tax officials told Reuters, amid a sharp decline in the economic growth and reduction of corporate tax rates.

The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aimed at direct tax collection of Rs 13.5 lakh crore ($ 189 billion) for the year ending March 31, an increase of 17 percent over the previous fiscal year.

However, a sharp decrease in demand has affected companies, forcing companies to reduce investment and employment, reducing tax collections and making the government forecast a 5% growth for this fiscal year, the most Slow in 11 years.

The tax department had managed to collect only Rs 7.3 lakh crore as of January 23, more than 5.5% below the amount collected at the same point last year, a senior tax official said.

After collecting taxes from companies in advance during the first three quarters, officials generally get around 30-35% of annual direct taxes in the last three months, as shown in the data for the last three years.

But eight senior tax officials interviewed by Reuters said that despite their best efforts, direct tax collections this financial year would likely fall below the Rs 11.5 lakh crore collected in 2018-19.

“Forget the goal. This will be the first time we will see a drop in direct tax collection,” said a tax official in New Delhi.

He estimates that direct tax collection for this year could end approximately 10 percent below the 2019 fiscal year.

Direct taxes generally account for about 80 percent of government projections for annual revenues, and the deficit may cause the government to need to increase loans to meet spending commitments.

Fiscal officials also say that a surprise cut in the overall corporate tax rate last year to attract manufacturers and boost investment in Asia’s third largest economy is another key reason behind the slow tax collection.

“We will be very happy if we can even reach an equilibrium point with what we collected last year,” said another senior tax officer in the financial capital Mumbai, the largest tax generator, which accounts for approximately one third of the income of the direct taxes “But given the state of the economy, I don’t have much hope.”

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.