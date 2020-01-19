India defeated the Netherlands in the shooting

India made its dream debut in the FIH Pro League, beating the Netherlands number 3 3-1 in penalties after the two teams were locked 3-3 at the end of regulation time in the second two legged match match here. on Sunday.

India, the world number five, had previously beaten the Netherlands 5-2 in the opening match on Saturday.

India is now at the top of the standings with five points in two games, but the team led by Manpreet Singh conceded a point to the Netherlands after drawing (during regular time) the second match of the competition on Sunday.

In accordance with the new rules put in place by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) in the second edition of the Pro League, each tied match must produce a result.

In the event of a tie, the match will be decided by a shootout and the winning team will collect two points and the losing team will obtain one point.

Mink van der Weeden (23rd minute) scored from a penalty corner, while Jeroen Hertzberger (26th) and Bjorn Kellerman (27th) scored two field goals for visitors in regular time.

Lalit Upadhyay (25th), Mandeep Singh (51st) and Rupinder Pal Singh (55th) were the home team’s goal scorers.

During the shooting, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh and Gujrant Singh were well targeted by the Indians, but Harmanpreet Singh and Rupinder failed.

Mirco Pruijser was the only scorer for the Dutch while Glenn Schuurman, Thierry Brinkman and Jeroen Hertzberger missed their targets in the shootout.

The Indians started from where they left on Saturday and created a lot of chances early on, but it was the Netherlands who knocked out the crowd by leading in the second quarter.

The Netherlands took the lead when Van der Weerden converted a penalty corner, rushing into the roof of the net from the top of the circle in the 23rd minute.

The Indians rebounded in minutes when Lalit scored at close range to tie the scores.

But India’s joy was short-lived as the Netherlands resumed their lead a minute later thanks to Hetrzberger, who picked up the house at close range.

To make matters worse for the hosts, the Netherlands extended their lead a minute later when Kellerman shot at point blank to break into half time with a 3-1 lead.

After the point change, India pushed hard for goals and in doing so created a few brilliant opportunities, including a few penalty corners, but to no avail as the third quarter failed to score.

Delayed by two goals, India continued to increase pressure on the Dutch defense and finally managed to beat it in the 51st minute when Mandeep drew from a corner rebound.

India continued in the same vein and in three minutes got another penalty corner which was converted by Rupinder to tie the scores.

Subsequently, the two teams went to great lengths for the winner and the Dutch came within two minutes of the final shooter when they obtained another penalty corner, but he was well defended by the Indians when the match started in shootout.

After the Netherlands, India will host world champions Belgium on February 8 and 9, followed by two new home games against Australia on February 22 and 23.

The Indian team will then leave for the away games in Germany (April 25 and 26) and in Great Britain (May 2 and 3).

India will return to play home on May 23-24 against New Zealand before traveling to Argentina to play June 5-6.

