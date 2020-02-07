India continues to rebel push peace agreement into problem areas

Gauhati – The Prime Minister of India said on Friday that his government will continue its peace attempt in the rebel-affected region of northeastern China and Myanmar, where agreements with major rebel groups have led to the surrender of thousands of hunters in recent weeks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that decades of violent uprising have ended in the core Bodo tribal area in the state of Assam after the government signed the deal with the rebel group, the National Democratic Front of Bodoland, on 27 January.

He addressed hundreds of thousands of people, mostly Bodo tribesmen, on Friday in Kokrajhar, a city 250 kilometers west of Gauhati, the state’s capital, to celebrate the signing of the peace agreement.

They include several hundred rebels from the National Democratic Front of Bodoland who turned out to be tired in their olive-green after surrendering to the government forces during a ceremony on January 30.

Leaders of the four factions that make up the NDF welcomed the prime minister on stage with traditional scarves, but they did not speak.

On January 28, Gobinda Basumatary, one of the leaders who signed the agreement, said it would “bring peace after three decades. Since we are given sufficient autonomy as part of the agreement, the demand for a separate Bodo state is no longer needed. “

On Thursday, the Bodo tribes lit 70,000 oil lamps in their homes, looking forward to relief from long simmering land and ethnic conflicts in the region.

“I understood your feelings when you decided to offer adieu to your guns, bombs and pistols and return to normal life. I will make sure that no thorn will hurt you now on the road to peace, “Modi said.

The government plans to provide technical skills to those who have surrendered to take on a job in the near future.

Dozens of rebel groups have been fighting the government and sometimes each other in seven states in northeastern India for years. They demand greater regional autonomy or independent home countries for the indigenous groups they represent.

The rebels accuse the federal government of exploiting the rich mineral resources of the region, but neglecting the local population.

Modi told the uprising on Friday that the uprising in the northeast was diminishing and his government was trying to make similar agreements with insurgents, mainly in the states of Nagaland and Manipur.

