New Delhi: It is likely that the government’s tax collection will not reach its estimate at Rs 2.5 lakh crore or 1.2 percent of GDP in 2019-20, former Secretary of Finance Subhash Chandra Garg said on Sunday, asking to eliminate the tax on distribution of dividends.

Garg in a blog said that from the perspective of tax revenue, 2019-20 is proving to be a dysfunctional year.

“Tax revenues will see a deficit of Rs 2.5 trillion (1.2 percent of GDP). It is time to discard DDT and reform the personal income tax,” he said. The government had budgeted gross tax revenues of Rs 24.59 lakh crore.

“Rs 8.09 lakh crore aside as part of the states, the budgeted net tax revenues for the Center remained at Rs 16.50 lakh crore. This was Rs 3.13 lakh crore higher than the provisional / real tax revenues of Rs 13.37 Lakh Crore collected in 2018-19, an increase of 23.4%.

“In fact, it was a fairly steep goal,” Garg said.

He said corporate taxes, excise taxes and customs are likely to see negative growth in collections in 2019-20, some of the order of 8 percent in corporate taxes, about 5 percent of negative growth in excise taxes (Rs 2.2 lakh crore against Rs 2.31 lakh crore) and about 10 percent less collection in customs duties (Rs 1.06 lakh crore against Rs 1.18 lakh crore).

Garg noted that, in general, there is likely to be a deficit of Rs. 3.5 – 3.75 million rupees in gross tax collections of the Center.

After noting that this is a rather steep deficit in collections, which is unlikely to be overcome by a greater accumulation of non-tax revenues or a compression of spending, he said: “Therefore, the revision of the fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent at 0.5 percent to 0.7 percent seems quite inevitable. ”

The underlying situation of tax revenue is bleak, he said, adding that it is the right time to initiate much-needed reforms in the tax structure.

