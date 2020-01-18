New Delhi: Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said Thursday that India and the United States are in an “advanced stage” of dialogue to solve some of the pressing trade problems.

He said that both countries can expand their trade relations that in the future may result in a preferential or free trade agreement. “With the United States, we are in an advanced stage of dialogue to solve some of the pressing problems,” he said here.

The comments become important as both countries are negotiating a commercial package to boost bidirectional trade. The minister said that both nations are great trading partners and can further expand trade.

“… I think that in the future, both counties would like to further expand that commitment that could lead to PTA (preferential trade agreement) and FTA (free trade agreement) in the coming years,” he added.

Speaking about the stalled negotiations on the proposed free trade pact between India and the European Union, Goyal said that countries like Germany and France are interested in both regions entering into a trade pact.

“… at least start with a PTA and move towards an FTA. I look forward to my commitment to the EU trade commission,” he said.

“We are very interested in continuing the dialogue. Previously, the dialogue was largely halted in wines, spirits and automobiles. I think today they are not such controversial issues,” he said.

However, he added, issues related to agriculture and non-tariff barriers will take center stage in any new negotiation.

A proposed free trade pact has stalled since May 2013 between India and the EU, as both parties were unable to resolve the differences on various issues. The EU is looking for a significant reduction in import tariffs on wines, spirits and automobiles.

The trade minister also said that India has “clearly” faced discrimination and many unfair practices in the afternoon from different countries of the world and now the country is in the process of taking them in the right perspective and placing them before its business partners. .

On India’s decision to withdraw from the RCEP block, he said that China was one of the 16 members of this group and “we have a very serious concern about the way in which they are conducting their trade and about the ways in which the ecosystem Chinese is blocked for fair trade practices with other countries. ”

Between 2003-04 and 2013-14, he said that India’s trade deficit with the RCEP (Regional Integral Economic Association) countries grew tenfold from just USD 7 billion to approximately USD 65-70 billion and today is approximately USD 105 billion.

“We were unable to obtain fair access to our products and services in these countries,” he said, adding that the services, a very important area for India, were not getting enough place in the agreement.

In this context, he said, “I and my government realize that it would be harmful for the national industry to enter the RCEP unless we obtain a credible and fair solution to the concerns.”

He added that other countries were not in a position to solve those problems in a short period of time and that “it would have been a good diplomatic movement, but certainly a bad commercial decision to be part of the RCEP and I believe that trade will have to remain standing.” . and cannot be dictated solely by diplomatic concerns. “

