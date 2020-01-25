New Delhi: Hit by the economic slowdown, India and Brazil developed an ambitious plan on Saturday to boost their stuttering economies by expanding cooperation in the oil, gas and mineral sectors, and set a $ 15 billion goal in bilateral trade to 2022

The decisions were made during the extensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro here.

When Brazil approached the WTO against India for extending support to sugarcane producers, sources said they agreed to address the problem through bilateral consultations.

The two leaders recognized that there were great synergies between India and Brazil, the two major economies with a combined GDP of around $ 4.5 billion and a total population of 1.5 billion.

The volume of bilateral trade in 2018-10 was $ 8.2 billion, which included $ 3.8 billion in Indian exports to Brazil and $ 4.4 million as imports from India.

The two sides signed an investment cooperation and facilitation treaty that provides a framework to increase trade and investment in high-growth areas. A separate pact for cooperation in the field of oil and natural gas was signed, while another was sealed in the bioenergy sector.

The areas identified for the expansion of cooperation included oil and gas, agriculture, biofuels, animal husbandry, health and science and technology.

“The two sides also agreed to set a goal of $ 15 billion in bilateral trade by 2022 given the complementarity between the two economies,” said Foreign Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar.

He said the two leaders recognized that agriculture is a key area for bilateral cooperation and an important part of both economies.

In the field of biofuels, a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in bioenergy between two countries was signed.

“Both Modi and Bolsonaro agreed that the two countries could collaborate in the field of ethanol production. Since Brazil is a leader in this field, they would share cutting-edge technology with India in this sector. Prime Minister Modi stated that this would serve development goals of India, “said Kumar.

The two parties also agreed to cooperate in the field of animal husbandry.

Recognizing the common genetic heritage in cattle, Kumar said both countries agreed to collaborate in assisted reproduction technology that is expected to help increase dairy production in India.

“In this context, both sides welcomed the decision to establish a Center of Excellence in Livestock Genomics in India with Brazilian assistance,” he said.

