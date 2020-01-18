New Delhi: India and Bangladesh held discussions on a joint study for the proposed free trade agreement and harmonization of standards on Thursday to boost bilateral trade, the government said Thursday.

“Both parties held extensive discussions on a variety of issues of mutual interest, such as Border Haats, joint study for the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), CEO Forum, trade data exchange, regional connectivity initiatives, harmonization of standards , updating of border trade infrastructure and facilitation of business visas, “the ministry of commerce said in a statement.

CEPA is a free trade agreement under which two trading partners significantly reduce or eliminate import tariffs on the maximum number of goods exchanged between them. They also liberalize the rules to promote trade in the services sector and boost investments.

Before initiating formal negotiations for such agreements, business partners conduct a joint study to see the potential benefits of such agreements.

The two-day secretary of commerce meeting between the two parties concluded here on Thursday.

The meeting, he said, was preceded by the 12th meeting of the Joint Working Group on trade.

In a separate statement, the ministry said that the first session of the India-Norway dialogue on trade and investment was convened here.

Both sides discussed issues in various areas such as the blue economy, maritime and maritime transport, ICT, renewable energy and micro, small and medium enterprises.

“Both parties exchanged views on the investment opportunities available in the respective countries,” he said.

The Department of Industry Promotion and Internal Trade (DPIIT) highlighted several political initiatives of the government to promote investment in the country.

FDI capital inflows accumulated to India from Norway during April 2000 to September 2019 were around USD 257 million.

