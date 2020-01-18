India and Australia ready for showdown to decide ODI

Bengaluru: A coveted series win will be at stake when a resilient India takes on fiery Australia in the third and decides on the ODI on Sunday, promising an appropriate final between the top two teams in world cricket.

The series was expected to go down to the wire, but with the way the Australians hammered the hosts at the opening of the series, it looked like tourists would flee with their second consecutive win in India .

However, India has shown Rajkot’s commendability to tie the streak, proving that the panic buttons were pressed prematurely after the loss of 10 wickets in Mumbai.

Most importantly, India got their right batting combination for the second ODI, a fair comment considering how K L Rahul took the opportunity in his new hitting position – number five.

With the opening of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, the team’s best drummer and skipper, Virat Kohli, returned to his usual number three spot while Shreyas Iyer was back to number four. The same order should be followed on Sunday.

Rohit, who has to score a big score in the series, injured his shoulder on Friday, but Kohli is confident that the star opener will be available for the series decider at Chinnaswamy stadium.

Dhawan was also hit in the rib cage by a bullet from Pat Cummins, forcing him to withdraw from the action when Australia struck.

“Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are progressing well. Their recovery is being watched closely and a call for their participation in the final ODI will be taken before the match,” BCCI said in a statement.

Manish Pandey played for the injured Rishabh Pant and it remains to be seen if the left-hander is in good shape for the match.

The biggest plus for Rajkot’s India was Rahul’s powerful hit at number five, creating a new set of possibilities that could help improve the team’s balance.

Specialist opener Rahul made the difference in the innings of India by hitting at a strike rate of over 150 in an unknown position after hitting three in the previous game.

In fact, Kohli went so far as to say that it was the best he had seen from Rahul internationally. India is looking to add much needed firepower to the medium order and Rahul could provide it.

In the absence of Pant, he also did well behind the window, making the stump of Aaron Finch in addition to taking two captures.

ODI H2H RECORDING of teams

India: 51

Australia: 78

Weather | Height ratio

– The weather in Bangalore should be partly cloudy with up to 50% humidity.

– The ground of M Chinnaswamy is generally flat and the balloon crosses kilometers even when it is missed, thanks to the high altitude, with winds of January which are added. Win the draw and beat first.

MAIN FOCUS

India: Navdeep Saini, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah,

Australia: Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins

Play probably XI

India: S Dhawan, R Sharma, V Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul, M Pandey, R Jadeja, K Yadav, M Shami, N Saini, J Bumrah

Australia: A Finch, D Warner, S Smith, M Labuschagne, D Short, A Carey, A Turner, P Cummins, Ml Starc, A Zampa, J Hazlewood

.