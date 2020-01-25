Tamil Rapper based in Toronto Shan Vincent De Paul will perform in February in Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Chennai.

Last year, Raper attracted the attention of many Indians with his “Mrithangam Raps” series. This year he saw him wearing a director’s hat and was named six music videos.

Toronto-based Shanilcent Vincent De Paul: “India has accepted me as no other place in the world”

“Traveling in India was indispensable for me,” Shan says on a tour called “OH GAWD”.

“I’ve always got so much love from fans in India and it was just when. Although I have been practicing my music and art in Toronto for most of my career, India has accepted me as no other place in the world.

“This tour seems to me very much like going home. Reconnecting with my South Asian community and building with an audience that has long supported me means everything to me. It will also be the first time we have a live debut in the “Mrithangam Raps” series. Exciting! “He added.

He will also perform a song from his upcoming album “Made in Jaffna”, as well as material from his joint album with hip-hop artist Yanchan called “IYAAA”.

