Increase in spending on political advertising; Facebook dominates digitally: survey

Photo credit: CC0 Public Domain

Political advertising spending for the US election is increasing rapidly. Almost a fifth of these go to digital campaigns – led by Facebook – the researchers said on Wednesday.

An eMarketer report predicted a 63 percent increase in total campaign media spending from four years ago to $ 6.89 billion, driven by both the “intensity” of the presidential race and many congress competitions.

The 2019-2020 election cycle forecast covers federal, state, and local ad spending, including ads for candidate political action committees and lobbying activities.

According to eMarketer, political advertising spending, which is generally highest in presidential campaigns, is expected to reach record levels.

“The highly partisan political environment is driving more Americans to donate money to their preferred candidates than in past election periods, which in turn spends more money on advertising,” eMarketer’s report said.

Television will make up the largest share of political advertising, at $ 4.5 billion, or 66 percent.

“Despite declining viewership, television still has a strong reach, especially among older Americans who are likely to vote,” said Eric Haggstrom, an analyst at eMarketer.

Digital political advertising spending is expected to increase more than 200 percent since the last presidential election to $ 1.34 billion and will account for 19.4 percent of total spending.

“One of the main advantages of digital advertising over television is the targeting functionality,” said Haggstrom.

“Through targeted demographic, audience and list-based targeting, political advertisers can efficiently reach the right people with the right message.”

According to eMarketer, Facebook is expected to generate almost 60 percent of the digital dollar, 18 percent from Google and 22 percent from other online services.

“Facebook offers reach, targeting, and usability that appeal to political advertisers,” said Haggstrom.

“Candidates can send advertising to potential supporters faster and easier than TV or radio. When choosing a competition, topicality, efficiency and relevance are incredibly important.”

Online platforms have been under pressure to contain political misinformation – including from advertising candidates – but have taken different approaches.

Twitter has banned all political advertising candidates and Google has restricted microtargeting for certain demographic groups, while Facebook has largely zeroed in political advertising.

Most of the money is spent on YouTube video ads, according to eMarketer.

“YouTube is popular because campaigns can show the same or similar ads that they show on TV while reaching a different audience,” said Haggstrom.

Digital to overtake traditional U.S. advertising: tracker

© 2020 AFP

Quote:

Increase in spending on political advertising; Facebook dominates digitally: survey (2020, February 12)

Retrieved February 12, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-political-ad-surges-facebook-dominates.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.