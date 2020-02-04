Incorrect to Link Ram Temple Trust Decision to Delhi Polls: Prakash Javadekar

The Supreme Court had instructed the government to form confidence within three months and the deadline expired on February 9.

PTI

updated:February 5, 2020, 4:46 PM IST

File photo of Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi: Foreign Minister Prakash Javadekar said Wednesday that it would be incorrect to link the Union Cabinet’s decision to form an independent trust to guide the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya to the polls of the Delhi assembly.

“This is the decision for the temple in Ayodhya. Nothing with Delhi. The whole country is not under elections. Let’s not confuse the situation,” he told reporters during the briefing of decisions of the Union Cabinet.

He was asked why the decision was announced on Wednesday and not on Sunday after the elections in Delhi.

The Supreme Court had instructed the government to form confidence within three months and the deadline expired on February 9.

When asked whether the election committee was taken before the cabinet made a decision on the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra, Javadekar said, “It is an order from the Supreme Court. So I think the Supreme Court is by far superior.”

He refused to ask questions about the opposition who questioned the timing of the decision and stated that he would say nothing about a government platform.

He said that questions about trust would be answered by Interior Minister Amit Shah.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.