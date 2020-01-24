Inbox of games: Can the horror of survival return?

The Evil Within 2: not the savior of survival horror that many expected (photo: Bethesda)

Friday Inbox believes that Cyberpunk 2077 is trying to follow the launch model of GTA 5, as a reader offers his theory about Switch Pro.

Return of the Walking Dead

All this talk about the return of Silent Hill and other survival horror games sounds too good to be honest with me. I remember when Alien Isolation and The Evil Within were going to start a new renaissance and both were failures and nothing else happened.

The difference this time is that Resident Evil has once again become super popular and Konami presumably realizes that he is doing or undoing this time with Silent Hill. It is also good to hear that Sony might be interested in making new games and had no idea about the crossed game Suda51 and Swery65, that should be great (and completely strange at any level).

The problem with the horror of survival is that not everyone likes to be scared and they are not good for multiplayer, so you have big problems trying to convince publishers to put money behind. Although now that digital is so big and people sell games less frequently, they may have a better chance than they have in a long time.

I would love to see scary games become big, they are always my favorites.

Stanz

Mr. Sheen

I easily believe that the problem with Cyberpunk 2077 is that it does not work properly on current consoles. The same happened with The Witcher 3, which suffered a significant reduction relatively shortly before it came out. I don’t think they ever said it, but I guess it was for the same reason.

I don’t know if that is anyone’s fault, although the way they have not allowed any practice and have only shown that the PC version was always suspicious. I mean, come on, don’t delay a game for almost half a year just to add a little shine.

I am not complaining on CD Projekt or anything, but it seems that it should have been a foreseeable problem. Although, as another reader said the other day, you would think about most of the problems in the gaming industry, especially the release date.

It seems to me that they are trying to copy the GTA 5 model where the game comes out at the end of a generation and then, a year later, is released, even better, in the next generation. The thing is that GTA 5 worked well in all its versions …

Plimsoles

Strict deadlines

Like any major project, the only thing easy to predict about the game’s deadlines is that they will probably slide. The increase in time and cost of developing games is a possible reason for the shocking and meaningless release dates, and also for the growing reluctance of the big developers to show their stuff in E3.

E3 is a difficult deadline and with which you must commit. If, for example, Nintendo is not ready for your Nintendo Direct, they can always change the format or delay it a few days. It does not have that flexibility with E3, although I suppose that it has traditionally been compensated with greater exposure. I wonder how long it will remain that way.

Matt (he_who_runs_away – PSN ID)

GC: You are right in both aspects. Many companies don’t like having to stop working for a few weeks to have a demonstration ready for E3, especially if their game comes out that Christmas.

Beyond power

Since the rumor that the Switch Pro is no more powerful than the previous one makes no sense, I will assume that it has the best chance of being true of all recent Nintendo rumors. It reminded me a little of the Game Boy Color, which was a little more powerful than the original but not much. He had some exclusive games, but only a few, and the main selling point was a great trick (color, obviously) that really had nothing to do with power.

I wonder if Switch Pro is going to be the same. I’m not sure what the trick would be, but maybe a new controller system or one that covers the transmission or something? Maybe if I had a more technical mentality, there would be an obvious conjecture to make, but I am sure that, whatever the main picture, it is not brute power.

That is no longer the Nintendo form and they know they will face the next-generation consoles, so there is no way that what the Switch Pro does looks impressive in terms of comparing teraflops. Whatever happens, I wish they would hurry up and announce something. With the three secrets kept combined with all the delays, it is difficult to know what to expect at this time.

Radish

The aqueduct

At the risk of looking like John Cleese in Life of Brian, when it came to the achievements of imperial Rome, I have to wonder if it’s a case of arrogance with Sony that doesn’t appear in E3 for the second year in a row.

I’m not sure it’s a case of Sony telling themselves: ‘We don’t need it’ and maybe more ‘How do we benefit from this?’ Don’t get me wrong, it’s a shame to see that E3 becomes irrelevant, but I think it’s something like that. I mean, who is E3 good for today? The great publishers? Well, more and more they will take out a sheet from Nintendo’s playbook and make their own direct-style streaming events.

Okay, what about the younger boys? The indies? Is E3 still a good place for the network? Does it attract the attention of a great executive who might be willing to open his checkbook? I’m not so sure, it could still be, I would have no idea.

Is it good for the press? It is an opportunity to talk with developers, have a face-to-face conversation, but it has never been the ideal scenario to evaluate games. Then there was that controversy that ESA leaked personal information about journalists or something? Something for which they were not very sorry.

And as for us, the public, we will always have advances, advances and great revelations in one way or another and the E3 is not yet dead, so there will always be that sense of the occasion. But if Sony and Nintendo, to some extent, begin to show signs that they think it is too expensive and stressful to attend, then maybe it is …

I don’t know, am I far, here?

DMR

GC: E3 was more popular than ever on Twitch last year, with 21 million viewers, so we would say it was quite relevant. Companies simply do not like to pay or insinuate that they are at the same level as their rivals.

In black and white

Well, I have my 8K TV and after Nojini’s view, I’m on the moon. My TV is a Samsung QE55Q950RBTXXU 55 ″ Smart 8K HDR QLED TV with Bixby and I love it and would have paid more if necessary. Yes, £ 2,500 is a lot for my TV, but the picture is more solid, blacks are black and white is white. There is more depth, the sound of the three speakers is fantastic, much better than in my 4K OLED.

Yes, there isn’t much content out there, but I have scaling. If it’s good enough for the PS4 Pro, it’s good enough for me and when it’s not 8K, it will be like 4K. All I know is that when the PlayStation 5 is here, I will be ready and waiting.

In my view, money buys quality. If I bought a £ 400 TV for that price, they have to buy all the pieces, pay some to put them together, then send it to a distribution warehouse, which then sells it to the store and sells it to the customer. All of them stop making profits and if the TV costs £ 400, the parts will be cheap.

David

GC: None of that seems to have anything to do with whether they are 8K or not. And as we said before, it is very unlikely that PlayStation 5 has many native 8K games, if any.

Thank-you letter

Charlie, thank you very much for generously providing advice on how to play Divinity: Original Sin 2. I am sure that I will refer to them when I play again. I would have thanked you before if it wasn’t for the reader function I wanted to write, but I haven’t found the time to do it, in Into The Breach.

Ciara

PD: My 10 best games of the decade: 1. Super Mario Galaxy 2; 2. The legend of Zelda: Breath of the wild; 3. XCOM 2; 4. Mario Kart 8; 5. Splatoon; 6. In the gap; 7. Titanfall 2; 8. Portal 2; 9. The legend of Zelda: a link between worlds; 10. (what you have forgotten and should have listed).

Pleasantly outdated

I have been slowly checking my game portfolio on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. One of the games in which I have been adding slowly is Sonic Mania.

I got the game at launch, but I discovered that I didn’t like it as much as someone who had Sonic in the Master System and Mega Drive.

I currently have 11 zones but I find that boss battles are too frequent. Not sure why they went with a boss after each level instead of each zone.

Maybe my skills have diminished, but I had a game on screen several times fighting a boss on level two of an area, just to have to go back and do Act 1 and that boss again before returning to where I was.

I know this type of game design is old school and what they were looking for, but they really should have taken a more modern approach.

With Rayman Legends (my current benchmark for 2D platforms), you start near where you met your death. This in my opinion makes me want to give it one more chance. With Sonic Mania I end up changing to something else for my sanity.

You seemed to like GC boss battles, did none of them give you problems?

Commodore Fan

GC: They were not easy, but we prefer that Sonic The Hedgehog try to modernize again.

Inbox also-rans

Soccer in turns is a good idea, but after playing the PC version of Football, Tactics & Glory last year, I can confirm that it really doesn’t work as well as you think it will work.

Marjikfinger

The advance of the story of Nioh 2 has just come out, so I guess that means it hasn’t been delayed. Although there is not much game material, I am still not convinced.

blue

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=schQX1cQ8PE (/ embed)

The hot topic this week

The question for this weekend’s inbox was suggested by reader Trantor, who asks which game company you trust most.

Who do you trust most in terms of being honest with customers and presenting a good product most of the time? What earns them that confidence in terms of their purchases? Are you more likely to buy your games without knowing too much about them? Will you risk DLC more easily or get a new console based on your previous experience with the same company?

Do you feel that your trust has been betrayed by a certain product or decision and how much your opinion on companies in general influences what you buy and play?

