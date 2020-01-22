Inbox of games: Are you going to use only PC for the next generation of consoles?

Would you rather get this than a next-generation console?

The Wednesday Inbox hopes that Konami is about to return to the games, since a reader is very satisfied with all the delays in the game.

To join the discussions, send an email to gamecentral@ukmetro.co.uk

Giving up

With all this that Sony brought their games to the PC, I am seriously considering the next generation of PC, which I am not sure is really what they were looking for. Although, to be fair, I was considering it anyway, since the difference between consoles and PCs is now almost non-existent.

It’s the update consoles that discourage me. The goal of the consoles is that they are supposed to be fixed hardware for five years or so so that the developer knows that it is exactly the same for everyone. Now that line is so blurred that I really don’t see what the point is.

I am seriously looking to buy a PC for games and only update it every few years. At the very least, I can do it whenever I want and I know that compatibility with previous versions will not depend on the charity of Sony and Microsoft. Are you curious to know who else thinks the same way?

Eddard

Going to the PC

There is still something really strange with these next-generation consoles and I still don’t think we have anything like the full story. Why would Sony start launching its games on PC? I can not see any benefit. Surely they can earn some extra money, but at the cost of making PlayStation consoles and their infrastructure feel less attractive.

Wanting everyone to play your games is fine, but surely Sony has an ongoing Project xCloud equivalent, an extension of PS Now, presumably, that would take care of that. In fact, does not being on the PC also undermine the transmission?

If all video games, except those from Nintendo, are available for PCs, buying a PC for games and abandoning consoles seems to be the obvious choice for the next generation. I can’t believe that’s what Sony wants.

Trimble

Film potential

I thought you were joking that the Uncharted movie had gone through six different directors and then I looked for it and it was true! If I were Sony, I would take the hint and maybe give up the idea. Especially Uncharted, which is already so similar to existing movies that there seems to be very little to gain by turning it into a movie. Especially with the guy who plays Spider-Man as Nate!

That said, a Control movie makes more sense to me, since it is a story that does not always work out so well in the game and could actually benefit from being told in a non-interactive way. That is the type of games that companies should look for, not those that already work perfectly as they are.

It’s like trying to make a Watchmen movie. The act of trying instantly shows that you do not understand, since the point was that it was a story that could only be told as a comic. You want the opposite when you’re making a movie.

Hickman

Send your comments by email to: gamecentral@ukmetro.co.uk

Room for improvement

Good interview with the developer of Doom Eternal, as always. The comments on how the sequels can be something positive and how they could have helped other id Software games are interesting, since I had never thought of it that way. I also really liked Doom 2016 and I was surprised to find the developer even happier to criticize than you, since I always thought that your 7/10 score was a bit hard.

If that attitude has led to a second game even better, so be it. It’s funny because I was sure that Doom Eternal would be lost in the avalanche of other renowned games this spring, but I think we’ve seen how it turned out. Now it is correctly on my radar and, since it seems destined for good reviews, I will definitely consider getting it sooner rather than later.

I also like the sound of the multiplayer style of Dark Souls, it seems much more bad than wasting time with deathmatch. Even if that sounds a bit strange in the game that invented the concept.

Boson

Suitable games

I enjoyed your preview of PC Engine Mini and you will definitely be interested in getting it when you leave. However, I saw this tweet doing rounds and thought the Inbox might be interested. The image is taken from Konami’s recruitment pages and has almost all of his famous characters and franchises, which not only looks good, but it seems like a statement. As if they were finally ready to return and start playing games again.

I would be more excited if the new Contra game had not been terrible, but maybe that convinced them that they shouldn’t do nonsense, maybe. I am not sure that I will ever forgive them for canceling Silent Hills, but they can start trying to make peace by making some suitable games again.

Castlevania is the obvious one, but they have a lot of franchise and they should also be able to create new games. In fact, that may be the best way back: to show that it is not just nostalgia, but that they are passionate about playing video games again.

Korbie

The key image for Konami’s latest recruitment campaign brings together a lot of his iconic IPs, including Metal Gear Solid, Suikoden, Silent Hill, Bomberman, Rumble Roses, Contra, Castlevania, Gradius and more. https://t.co/4yNQdjqgE5 pic.twitter.com/q50hzu4fxc

– HDKirin @ Chicago NieR Concert 1 / 21-1 / 25 (@HDKirin) January 21, 2020

Trained eye

RE: David and 8K TVs. For my part, I totally agree with David regarding the purchase of an 8K TV. Now we must admit that there is the small problem that there is no 8K content, but if you buy it for UHD movies and to play an 8K TV it would produce an image that is definitely better than current 4K TVs. It will increase its content to 8K and if that is what it is after all, I am in favor.

I have always been very demanding with the image quality for any type of TV, especially for games and movies, and with each console that I have had I have always gone out to buy the best cable available for the format, either SCART in the first days, up to S-VHS, component and finally HDMI. The improvements have always guaranteed the outlay, producing a much sharper image quality over the standard broadcast cable.

Which brings me to the 1080p / 4K / 8K debate, but for me the argument that is raised over and over again about what the eye can see in relation to televisions makes no sense. Maybe because I personally focused so much on that, but I guarantee that I could tell the difference between a 720p image over a 1080p image in an instant, the same with 1080p at 4K.

For me it is day and night, and although it is not a massive jump as 4K is 1080p, I have seen 8K in motion with equivalent 4K images and there is certainly a good difference. Would you buy one? Probably not at this time, since I am more than happy with my 65 “OLED HDR, but if I were on the market for a new TV, which will arrive next year, it might well be, 8K would almost certainly be the route that I ‘It would take, if only for the expansion skills that would make the content use it to look amazing.

So I would say you are going to try!

Nojini

GC: So there is no content and you have to train to be able to notice the difference it makes? If you’re looking to get a new TV anyway, maybe, depending on the latency (which is a much bigger concern for televisions used for games), but it’s a huge outlay for a smaller profit.

It is not a delay

Many games are exciting people for 2020, but, as a big XCOM fan, the most important for me is Phoenix Point on Xbox. Is there any news about a release date since the Internet has become very quiet?

The last thing I heard was that it would come out in January, but that seems unlikely now. Someone has seen something through a recent update.

GB72

GC: We do not believe that it has fallen in January, only sometime this year. And there seems to have been an update since the launch of the PC.

Catch up on all the previous games here

Brave decision

More than happy to hear about the delays in Cyberpunk 2077, Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Marvel’s Avengers, among others. The way I remember that delays used to be much more frequent, which makes sense since historically you couldn’t patch a console game after the fact and it wasn’t treated as a big problem. Putting a firm date on the launch of a new title over a long distance can delight your accountant, but it must surely be quite difficult to have a firm idea of ​​when a game will be ready until it is in a good stage of the development cycle.

Especially in the case of Cyberpunk 2077, it was impressive to hear that the game was fully playable, but it was delayed to correct errors and polish. If this were a Bethesda game, I think we know what would happen here and would not imply a delay. It is depressing that developers have to work forced overtime for five months to do this, but that is capitalism for you, and I suppose they will only do so after the publication of the patches if the original date had been fixed.

The publishers of the aforementioned titles will obviously have opted for those games when they prepare their forecasts, and delaying them means deferring a large amount of revenue, so their shareholders / board are undoubtedly hungry, until later in the year. Therefore, I think it should be celebrated that these decisions have been made to launch a better product, rather than just moving on and taking that money while letting developers deal with death threats when the games are launched in a buggy. and / or unfinished state.

Charlie

PS: I didn’t present a game of the decade’s choice, since I couldn’t limit it to Bayonetta, Xenoblade Chronicles, Undertale, Divinity: Original Sin 2, The Witcher 3, The Last Story, Bastion, Into The Breach, XCOM: Enemy Unknown , Skyrim, The Last of Us, Bloodborne and Hotline Miami. What a decade it was.

Inbox also-rans

I would really love it if Nintendo made a new Mario Paint, you know. However, somehow I can’t see it.

Zebra

Is Valve not worried that as soon as Half-Life appears: Alyx people modify it so they don’t need a VR headset to work? It seems quite useless not only to include the default option.

Davros

The hot topic this week

The question for this weekend’s inbox was suggested by reader Trantor, who asks which game company you trust most.

Who do you trust most in terms of being honest with customers and presenting a good product most of the time? What earns them that confidence in terms of their purchases? Are you more likely to buy your games without knowing too much about them? Will you risk DLC more easily or get a new console based on your previous experience with the same company?

Do you feel that your trust has been betrayed by a certain product or decision and how much your opinion on companies in general influences what you buy and play?

Send your comments by email to: gamecentral@ukmetro.co.uk

Small print

New inbox updates appear every day in the morning, with special theme inboxes on weekends. Readers’ letters are used on merit and can be edited by extension.

You can also send your own 4Player viewer functions of 500 to 600 words at any time, which if used will be displayed in the next available weekend space.

You can also leave your comments below and don’t forget to follow us on Twitter.

MORE: Inbox of games: GTA 6 and the next Rockstar game, Half-Life: Alyx delays fears and Metroid 2D

MORE: Game inbox: new video game delays, Xbox Series X predictions and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC

MORE: Game inbox: Smash Bros. Fighter Pass value, Mass Effect 4 hopes and Skies Of Arcadia 2 retweets