Inbox games: Should GTA 6 be the next Rockstar game?

Tuesday’s inbox pours over the details of PS5’s latest rumors, while a reader wonders which was the best game of the 2000s.

New or old

So, two Rockstar stories in two days and I’m not sure what to do with any of them. Not long ago I thought Take-Two can’t be very happy that Rockstar stops doing something other than GTA or Red Dead, but then I thought that microtransactions make them earn more money, so they just don’t see the need.

I would absolutely be willing to play more Manhunt or Max Payne-style games, but I can hardly imagine it happening. Maybe Max Payne 4, because they can spend a lot of money on that to make it look good, but I would still be surprised if they got upset.

As for Rockstar and these others who claim tax exemptions for independent companies, it is unpleasant but not exactly unexpected. That is capitalism for you, after all. I found the story of that Tax site a bit strange in terms of its certainty that it was due to GTA 6, but there are many reasons to imagine that the game is just around the corner, in terms of an announcement.

I would not be surprised to see it at the revealing event of Sony or Microsoft, but the question for me is whether I would prefer that or something original from Rockstar. I think I always prefer something new to be honest, even if we are unlikely to get it.

Tigers

2020 has been postponed

I just thought that people were being cynical yesterday when they asked what game would be delayed next and then here’s what happens again! This is getting silly now. Isn’t it that I care about Dying Light 2 in particular, but they can’t even keep something as vague as “spring”?

So, all right, if I were to choose the next one, I’d say there’s probably a good chance that Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be delayed, and that would explain why Nintendo hasn’t been talking about anything else yet. It has already been delayed once and, after the failure of Pocket Camp, they will want to get this correct.

As stated, both The Last Of Us Part 2 and everything else other than Dreams by Sony should have a question mark about it now. The only game that doesn’t worry me too much is Resident Evil 3, just because it is a remake, so it is a bit more blocked than the others and they have last year’s game also in terms of technology.

But yes, it is not a great start to the year. Especially because it essentially delays the beginning of the year for several weeks, if not months. And Half-Life: Alyx never had a release date in the first place, so that’s suspicious too. So yes, cross out that, Half-Life is more likely to be delayed and then Animal Crossing.

Winston

Two-dimensional experts

Personally, I hope that the new Metroid 2D, if it’s real, is a completely new game instead of a Super Metroid remake. Super Metroid is, as I think many people agree, one of the few perfect games that exist and, especially if they are going to keep it in 2D, it really doesn’t need any changes.

However, I would be absolutely prepared for a sequel / Fusion, and the idea of ​​a new line of Nintendo’s original 2D games has appeared several times in the Inbox, so I’m excited to see that that can actually happen the end.

Metroid, Zelda and Mario deserve new entries in 2D along with those in 3D and if Nintendo uses that as a way to have new games every year, I perfectly agree with that, assuming the quality is there. It is unlikely that many major Nintendo developers still have many people accustomed to working in 2D, thanks to the only recent disappearance of 3DS, so I would love to see them work well in new 2D games with modern production values.

I look forward to the first Nintendo Direct of general interest of the year!

Cribs

Sensitive precautions

It’s hard to argue with the NHS chief arguing about loot boxes and I also liked the proof that she knew what I was talking about. Too bad we couldn’t have had his roast EA in Parliament instead of the idiot parliamentarians who obviously didn’t know what they were talking about.

I think that most normal players feel that the battle against the loot boxes has been won, but they are still there aiming at the most vulnerable, in mobile games, in super casual games like FIFA and Call Of Duty, they just move away from more main games because they realize that the players are on them.

I don’t know why they don’t try and regulate themselves, but it’s obvious that they will only stop when there is a change in the law. And God knows what other restrictions they might bring that are not justified, since legislators probably won’t know what they are doing either. An avoidable problem in general that will not be avoided by crashing like the Titanic. It is the British way.

Chromedome

Why so serious?

So while the last DLC character for Smash was … disappointing, what do you all think of the Joker trailer for Mortal Kombat 11? I think it looks great, fortunately it doesn’t look fresh out of high school now.

He also looks much more maniacal in the style of play than ever in the Injustice series. The bat doll was a hilarious bright touch. As the owner of Kombat Pack, I can play like him next Tuesday. I can not wait! However, in regards to the first fatality we have seen, it is a tragic and criminal waste of what appeared to be a perfectly delicious cake …

DMR

Free at the service point

With all these crazy delays at the moment, I wonder if the real problem is not only that games are so expensive to manufacture today, but that they are so long. Even things like God Of War last more than 20 hours and really don’t need to be.

I wonder if Game Pass, and whatever the equivalent of Sony, will end up making it more viable to make shorter games with the same production values. Something like Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Microsoft bought the company and the sequel was the first thing they showed with the Xbox Series X.

When you essentially get each “free” game at the service point, the question of whether you are getting value for money is lost immediately. And while selling shorter games for less than half the price can never be captured, you can do so much more easily with a subscription service. Then you can allow developers to launch more than one game per generation again (some don’t even make it right now!).

Tolly

The double

For your own interest, what was the best game of the 2000s? Was it Super Mario Galaxy? Did Nintendo double with Galaxy and Galaxy 2?

Alek Kazam

GC: It took years to prepare the list during the last decade, so we could not say it from the head. Only it wasn’t Crazy Frog Racer.

Next generation names

I must say that, under normal circumstances, that “escape” of 4chan seems completely incredible. Too many details and details, when most real leaks are much vague and usually it’s just one thing. But I must say that changing the slogan on Sony’s Twitter is a kind of smoking weapon. So, if that is true, what do we have?

A console that costs around £ 70 cheaper than the Xbox Series X but about as powerful? Fully compatible with previous versions and with a rather unpleasant range of launch games without killer application. It is the launch games that make me think that it is actually false. Gran Turismo 7 has a limited audience by default and Demon’s Souls even more, not to mention that baseball game.

That leaves Godfall, which already looks generic, and whatever Legendz. But I have a hard time imagining that something with that bad name could be some kind of megagame that defines the console. I’m judging a book by name, not even by its cover, I know, but it’s not a good first impression.

But yes, it will be very interesting if it turns out to be true. I guess we’ll find out the first week of February!

Wesley

Inbox also-rans

Are you going to review Half-Life: Alyx? It is probably the most anticipated game for many, I’m sure.

Tip

GC: Okay, yes. But you will have to go out first … and get a firm launch date.

Bravo for the subtle sarcasm in the Fire Emblem characters that will be added to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate article. Although Kiran in the end ended up sounding like a good idea! By the way, how were the letters of those who did not understand the joke?

Baker

GC: We have not been able to use any of them because they are so rude and incoherent.

Send your comments by email to: gamecentral@ukmetro.co.uk

