Inbox for games: Should Resident Evil 8 be the first person?

Resident Evil 7: do you want more first person action? (photo: Capcom)

The Wednesday Inbox believes it is too late for a good Terminator video game, as readers extol the virtues of digital-only games.

To join the discussions, send an email to [email protected]

Different view

I know it’s just rumors, but I personally expected Resident Evil 8 to use the third-person view of the remakes. I realize that 7 needed to change things again, but the main problem with 5 and 6 was that they were bad games, especially 6, not that there was a big problem with the formula.

Obviously, I want the game and the story to be as original as possible, but for me Resi is always a third-party game and, although I enjoyed 7, it seemed a bit tricky to be in the first person. I think the biggest problem is that it disconnects you from the main character. I could never have told you the name of the main character if I had not been in the story and that is in stark contrast to Chris, Jill, Claire, Leon and everything else, probably the best known cast of playable characters in all games. And despite being in a good game, Ethan is not close to joining them.

I hope there is at least one option to switch between the two views, but I think that would probably require a lot of work and will not happen. Capcom probably intends to make a trilogy of first person games and then maybe they change. However, I hope they will be VR again.

Cranston

Natural end

Comparing the Terminator and the Predator and Alien, and all the other action monsters of the 80s, with the actors in a convention is so true that I almost laughed, if the fact didn’t really hurt. I can not stand what has been done to these characters, who are really ruined, but not because they are irrelevant or outdated, but because they are still put in such terrible movies.

I don’t see a way back for any of them now, not without a good decade or so of rest, and frankly making them appear as DLC is somewhat humiliating.

I think a good video game would be a way to regain interest, although Alien Isolation did nothing for Alien and although the Predator game looks good, I doubt it is high profile since it is only for several players. I think sometimes an idea comes to the end of its time and there is nothing else to do with it. These monsters might have had more great movies, but they’ve taken too many opportunities and I think most people have given up, as you saw with Dark Fate, which was fine, but nobody could bother anymore.

It’s not the fault of the games, but I don’t think they really did anything to help.

Pinky

Dear Diary

It’s good to see that Journey To The Savage Planet gets good reviews from several sources, since I don’t know if GameCentral and its readers know that the developer who did it has a monthly column in Edge magazine.

It has been interesting to see it from its angle during development, just before launch, and I suppose that also after launch, when Edge magazine comes out next month.

Andrew J.

Currently playing: A Plague Tale: Innocence (PS4) – I highly recommend it.

GC: We did not know, no.

A lot of space in the fridge

RE: Mike3. I read with interest your letter, both praising the physical disks, and not being sure of the advantages of the download only. I can honestly say that I can’t remember the last game I bought that was in a box! Certainly, I don’t miss those days of rooting in an old and wet store looking for a game that may or may not be in stock anyway.

With regard to space and storage, this has never been a problem for me. A good size hard drive allows plenty of space even for the most insatiable player. At the moment, I have 32 complete downloaded games ready to play (Red Dead Redemption 2 included in all its glory of GB), with another 129 ready to install if necessary. With the download speeds available now, most games can be installed and ready to run in much less time than it would have taken to get into the car and drive to the game store.

You make a great point regarding “exchange” and see exactly where you come from. My only answer would be that if you expect the sale of downloads for a bargain, you probably don’t need a second-hand physical copy. I think the most I have paid for a digital game in the last six months is around £ 15.

Obviously, we have the elephant in the support room of the main street and the effect that digital sales are having, but I suppose it is a debate for a different day.

James

Fun job

I enjoyed your review of Journey To The Savage Planet, but can you tell me it’s not like No Man’s Sky? The planetary exploration part of that game was not absolutely fun and did not require skill, just walking / scanning / zapping. Even with all the updates, it seems they haven’t added a decent game yet, just more tasks.

I’m pretty sure a game should be fun / enjoyable, right … isn’t it hard work?

Brian

GC: There are some superficial similarities with No Man’s Sky, but the game cycle is much more fun on Savage Planet.

Freedom order

I completed The Last Guardian sometime around August last year, and it was … Well, I guess.

First I played Shadow Of The Colossus, which was amazing at that time. Then I played Ico, with the previous knowledge that Colossus was a prequel, explaining the origins of the horned children (and why they have magical properties that the evil queen was using to make herself immortal).

I didn’t like Ico so much, but it was still good.

Then, finally, The Last Guardian comes out. The reason why it supposedly took so long was due to Trico’s artificial intelligence, and possibly the graphic complexity of his feathers.

Honestly, I was not impressed: the feathers kept cutting the model to such an extent that a graphic degradation would probably have made it less jarring.

Some reviews I read said that Trico’s artificial intelligence makes it unpredictable and does not follow the instructions. Although not for me. For me, he followed all instructions to the letter. Any mistake was due to not pointing exactly in the right direction (which was annoying, but difficult to compensate).

There were some moments with scripts in which he ended up killing me, he was destined to catch me with his tail, but instead he would simply fail, and a couple of times where he would throw me off a cliff by moving his tail. They did not feel like realistic artificial intelligence, but more carelessness and mistakes.

Finally, the connection between Ico and Colossus was evident, but what did The Last Guardian have to do with any of them? Is the connection only thematic? Do children with horns become Trico species over time (since Trico also has horns)? And what happened to the last boss? I have consumed so many Japanese media that aesthetics seems to be an abbreviation for “ancient aliens.” Are the colossi supposed to be alien technology? Or is the black entity like a god (I don’t remember his name) destined to be an extraterrestrial? What the hell was going on?!

It really looked like it should have been a PlayStation 3 game, at least.

Joseph Dowland

GC: We believe that most people were at least relatively disappointed with The Last Guardian, which was originally meant to be a PlayStation 3 game. Also, we would have played Ico first, since the connection to the second game was never intended to be as direct as you imply, and the history of all of them must be open to interpretation.

Full digital

Having become fully digital a couple of years ago, I don’t regret it. I have one game on my PlayStation 4 at a time, then I delete it once it is complete and start a new game. There are no delays!

What is the point of buying a game to play in the future, is it only going to be cheaper? Buy it when you want to play it. I have regretted exchanging games in the past. Now I know that if I have the feeling of playing an old game, it is ready to be downloaded.

D313R1UM (PSN ID)

Catch up on all the previous games here

Performance gap

RE: PC games. I bought my first gaming PC three years ago and I am very impressed with the PC.

PC games are very easy to use, stable and well supported with controllers, etc … now. I have very few problems with my PC. The ones I’ve had have been relatively easy to classify, thanks to how well most parts and software are supported.

The performance on the current consoles is great. The load times in the SSD are much higher, as are the frame rates. I love getting a solid rock of 60 frames per second in ultra 1080p configurations.

But I will not use PC for the next generation. Or should I say high-end PC games.

The price of PC games is high. My PC costs £ 1,150. In November, the 6 teraflop GPU, not RTX GTX 1070, will need changes to keep up with the next generation. The GTX 2070 super is touted as a good combination for the rumored PlayStation 5 specifications, which is currently a £ 450 to £ 500 card. It is probably a bit cheaper in November, so let’s assume a total outlay of £ 1,500. The CPU, SSD, RAM, etc. They don’t need updating, for now.

But that goes from being superior to consoles to being approximately on par with them. Console offers a great investment for your money and staying ahead of them on the PC is expensive.

The main reason I went on a gaming PC was the performance or, to be exact, 60 frames per second. It seems that next-generation consoles will offer the performance for which I bought a PC. The significant closure of this next-generation performance gap makes a gaming PC seem much less necessary.

I will continue playing on the PC with the mouse and keyboard, independent games and a more diverse library of games. But the new releases of Triple-A should not feel like the experience engaged in the next generation on PCs as they do now, for fans who care about such problems.

It’s a cost exercise in the end, I guess. The additional expense of a PC will not bring the performance gains that this generation made. PC games offer many reasons to choose it, in addition to superior performance, but it is the great reason for me to have one. If I won the Premium Bonuses today, I would be in Overclockers immediately, since a gaming PC is a glorious game machine.

Then

Inbox also-rans

In response to the question of buying physical disks, everything depends on the price of the Switch. Physical copies are often cheaper than the digital version and, although this makes no sense, I appreciate the savings.

Clive

Returning to the Science Museum this April is Power Up, a game show with 160 consoles, with tickets from £ 8.

stanley71

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CVj7qsLR6_M (/ embed)

The hot topic this week

The question for this weekend’s Inbox was suggested by reader Franky, who asks what was his favorite game of 2019 … that was not released in 2019.

Soon we will have our annual Top 20 readers, but what game did you enjoy most last year that was not a new release? Was it something that has been in your order book for a while, a game you played before you returned or an ongoing online title that you have been playing for a long time?

How much time do you spend playing new games versus old games and how big is your order book right now? How do you rate the game in question compared to the most recent releases and all-time favorites?

Send your comments by email to: [email protected]

Small print

New inbox updates appear every day in the morning, with special theme inboxes on weekends. Readers’ letters are used on merit and can be edited by extension.

You can also submit your own 4Player viewer features of 500 to 600 words at any time, which if used will be displayed in the next available weekend space.

You can also leave your comments below and don’t forget to follow us on Twitter.

MORE: Inbox for games: buy physical copies of games, Silent Hill waits and the new version of Demon’s Souls PS5

MORE: Game inbox: Metal Gear Solid, Resident Evil in space and BioWare’s Knights Of The Old Republic 3 remake

MORE: Inbox of games: return of the horror of survival of PS5, modernization of Sonic The Hedghog and advance of the history of Nioh 2