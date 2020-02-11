Inbox for games: should Call Of Duty stop annual follow-up?

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 – only nine months until the next game (photo: Activision)

Tuesday’s inbox asks what the most difficult video game was to judge, as a reader suggests Platinum takes on EA and Activision.

Send an e-mail to [email protected] to participate in the discussions

Annual cycle

With all these leaks about Call Of Duty Season 2 and clearly continuing interest in Modern Warfare, does nobody find it strange that Activision keeps making them every year? The money they earn with Call Of Duty as a game as a service is clearly huge, but they constantly cut their legs from under each other by announcing another game just six months after the last one came out.

Nothing lasts forever, but Fortnite is still going strong three years later and I see no reason why a good Call Of Duty could not last so long. There now seems to be something very old-fashioned about the annual sequels and it is actually only Call Of Duty and FIFA that do it.

The common connection is that they are the most casual games, but you would think that even people who only play those two, and games like them, would have worked out how digital downloads and DLC work. We also do not need a new FIFA every year. Probably no more than once or twice per generation, as long as they keep the teams informed. If it is nothing else, it seems a lot fairer if they still earn the majority of their money through micro-transactions.

Curran

Unknown forever

Uncharted 4 is always mentioned in the list of the best games on PlayStation 4 and I can’t stand that. The fourth was probably my least favorite, after The Lost Legacy, but I still really enjoyed it and would certainly be interested in a new one. But what do people think the chances are? When we consider how 4 ended the set-up, that was obviously meant to mean a new lead, but in a few years.

It is now four years ago and with the next generation coming (hopefully!) It is clear that there will be no new on PlayStation 4. So what do we think about the odds of another on PlayStation 5? I’m in a fight about this, even as a fan, although I would like to see more, I don’t really want Naughty Dog to do it.

I didn’t want them to do The Last Of Us part 2 and I think it’s a shame that they’ve only worked in two franchises for the past two generations, but who could do the same job so well? Probably Insomniac, but they will be too busy with Spider-Man 2 and I don’t think they would do it anyway. But what about Crystal Dynamics? They are not with Tomb Raider at the moment and I think they can do very well with something less serious, but actually quite similar.

Or will Naughty Dog insist that no one else is working on the games? I don’t know, but I wouldn’t be surprised if I see an announcement in a few years.

Attlonde

Hard pronunciation

What is the most difficult game you have ever had to judge / score? Resident Evil 5 has always been a difficult game to judge in general because I thought the main campaign was a 7/10 affair, but if the Mercenaries mode was hypothetically released as a £ 30 stand-alone game (the price reflects the limited amount) content) then I would certainly give it a 10/10.

I still play this extra content regularly 12 years after the original release.

adams6legend

GC: Death Stranding was probably the most difficult recent, because although it was more than the sum of its parts, we could not fully recommend it. Defective games that are still strangely attractive are always the hardest to criticize.

Email your comments to: [email protected]

Change of heart

Does anyone else get the feeling that Phil Spencer is the first to come to mind with all of these random interviews? First he starts to pretend about 60 fps as though he has always been a fan, despite the opposite of GC, and now he talks about VR despite the fact that he only said a few months ago that it was not worth doing. to be. I mean, I’m glad he changed his mind about these two things, but at this rate he could change them any time.

And, as another reader predicted, he starts talking about Japan, just like Microsoft always does at the start of a generation – and not always six months later when they realize they have no chance.

It is not my intention to be down, but I am starting to see why Sony has kept quiet all the time. What is that old saying? It is better to remain silent and to be a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt. Not that I think Phil Spencer is a fool, but there is a certain despair in Microsoft’s rhetoric right now and they haven’t even really started yet.

cubby

No three bad

Sad to hear the news that System Shock 3 may not be made. I enjoyed System Shock 2 a lot and I never played System Shock 1, but I did play back the Kickstarter for System Shock 1 remaster (or is it a remake?) From the developer Nightdive.

Andrew J.

Currently being played: Her Story (PC)

PS: Good news The Wonderful 101 has reached almost £ 1.2 million at the time this email was written.

GC: The new System Shock 1 is a complete remake, there is already a remaster with new structures and other assets.

Preformative grouches

I’m not sure why so many people were so aggressive with the Reader’s Feature writer at the weekend because 2020 was a bad year. They all seemed desperate to characterize him as a “nagging man baby” who considered new video game consoles more important than the death toll of the corona virus. If you actually read the article, he only mentioned it once and be careful that video games were a trivial concern in comparison.

This seems so typical of so much online discussion about video games, or even any discussion, where comment writers try to compete to see who can seem the most angry and extreme, while belittling the writer and basically implying that everyone in the world has a idiot, but them … someone who hangs around the comments section on a website at the weekend.

I just want to say that I enjoy the position and worry about 2020 as a guy. I appreciate that the reader takes the time to write the article and indeed all the writers of the others, whether I agree or not. And I hope that these performative murmurs in the reactions do not stop people from doing it again.

Cranston

Big player

Is it me or is The Wonderful 101 one of the worst games of Platinum? It’s not bad, but I don’t really like it and I don’t want to play it again. And yet the Kickstarter seems to be doing really well. It reminds me that if they did a crowdfunder for Bayonetta, they would earn an absolute fortune.

Anyway happy for them, because they are definitely one of my favorite developers and I would love to see them becoming a bigger player in the industry publishing their own things. Imagine that instead of Activision and EA had Platinum as an equal rival, in terms of encouraging companies to do better, that can only be a good thing.

Slynt

Read all previous Inbox Games here

Dream Score

So I just ordered Dreams on PlayStation 4 on Base.com for a very pleasant 30 of my English pounds. I’m looking forward to getting my creative juices going by trying to adjust my novel … somehow. I mean, I don’t think RPG Maker is ever coming to consoles right now!

The big question remains: which number will you refer for the review or day one discussion? Gabrielle is obvious: “Dreams can come true.” Or will it be Sheena Easton’s A Dream Worth Keeping? Although that is only unique.

Or maybe a Blondie where we can all “Imagine something of your own, something that you can have and keep. I would build a road in gold just to dream. “Although dreaming is not free in this case.

I myself come across everything … T’Pau. “Don’t push too far, your dreams are in your hand! And do not wish too much, because they can be true and you cannot help them. You do not know what you have put on your saaaah-yah-yalf, because they are only dreams! And you should not push too hard! No no!’

Sorry, I can never help mysaaah-yaah-yelf. Will do this a lot in the coming weeks.

DMR

GC: We are not sure if this is something that can be assessed in the traditional sense. Although we will talk to the developers on Thursday.

Inbox is also increasing

I really hope that Nintendo micro transactions will not end up in a full price game with Animal Crossing: New Horizon. If they do, they will cross a line and I hope they realize it.

Temp

Am I really the only one who had no idea that an ocarina was a real instrument? I have literally never heard of it or seen it outside the context of Zelda. Have I led a protected life?

Royce

This week’s current topic

This weekend’s Inbox is all about the Top 20 readers of 2019, where you can vote for your favorite games from last year.

As usual, all you have to do is send us a list of your three favorite games. We register your vote and present the results on Saturday. If you also want to describe why you made your choices, we use that in the Hot Topic, where everyone can comment on their top choices in detail.

Unlike our Top 20, the only limitations are that the game must be newly released in the UK in 2019, so as long as that’s true you can vote for anything you want – including remakes, remasters, re-releases, etc. Feel you are free to let us know what you generally thought of 2019 and how it relates to previous years.

Email your comments to: [email protected]

The small print

New updates for the inbox appear every weekday, with special Hot Postic PO Boxes at the weekend. The letters of the readers are used on merit and can be edited for length.

You can also submit your own 4Player viewer functions with 500 to 600 words at any time, which if used will be displayed in the next available weekend slot.

You can also leave your comments below and don’t forget to follow us on Twitter.

MORE: Games inbox: PS5 release delay, The Wonderful 101 on Xbox One and GTA 6 inevitable

MORE: Weekend Hot Topic, part 1: Bad video games in great franchises

MORE: Weekend Hot Topic, part 2: Bad video games in great franchises