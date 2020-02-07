Inbox for games: How many episodes does Final Fantasy 7 Remake have?

Final Fantasy 7 Remake – how many episodes do you think it should be? (photo: Square Enix)

Episode one

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake looks great, even perfect, but the thing that strikes me, and what you pointed out in your last story, is that Square Enix are trying to avoid their damnest talk about being the episode and only a small percentage of the entire story. I am willing to bet that the vast majority of people who ultimately buy the game have no idea that it is not complete.

I’m going to guess that Square Enix will present it more as a sequel, such as the end of The Empire Strikes Back or something, yet it seems rather retarded when many will buy the ‘remake’ and assume that it is the whole thing.

They could at least say how many episodes there will be, but as far as I know they are not. I think four to five? They extend the Midgard section longer than originally, so it’s almost impossible to say. That makes it a bit off that they expect you to buy everything with blind faith. I don’t want to age before it’s finished!

Samget

Next gene, next year

Not that I want to downplay the problem by talking about video games, but it must be a genuine concern that the corona virus is going to delay the launch of the next gene consoles. I’m sure it’s a hurry anyway, with the two out, probably at the same time, so losing weeks or possibly months won’t be something that anyone can catch up with.

I have read that some companies are already trying to use factories in other countries, but I don’t see how you can organize such a big party quickly, even with all the money in the world. Although I will admit that my knowledge of electronic production lines is quite limited!

This year was a non-event for games so far and that was even before all the delays. If the next gene itself is delayed, you could look at the worst year on record. Oh how things looked so different last year! Talk about not counting your chickens before they are hatched.

Zebra

Sometimes they lie

Yes, I’m not sure I really believe Sakurai when he blames Nintendo for the DLC choices in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Only choosing the Dragon instead of a slime for Dragon Quest seems a very boring choice. I’m not really familiar with the series, but I thought that slimes could form a team and change into other things? That sounds much more interesting than a man with a sword and a man with a sword and a crazy hat.

I understand that Dragon Quest is a big problem in Japan, but if all heroes are just avatars for the player and have no personality, I don’t see the real benefits of having them in Smash instead of something with a unique appearance and fighting style. And on the other hand, don’t tell me that someone forced Sakurai to use Fatal Fury’s Terry Bogard, he was clearly in the clouds about that!

I’m not going to try it, but in between, the tendency of Hideo Kojima to rewrite history, and Phil Spencer’s opinion about the importance of the frame, it’s pretty clear that most of these big name developers just sell a story (and their games) !) instead of telling things how they happened. I don’t think it matters in the end, but I wish they didn’t.

Tony T.

Customer and customer

RE: Hastur. I think you’ve completely taken Phil Spencer’s comments out of context to be honest.

I think Phil’s point is more that they see Amazon and Google as bigger competitors for the future of gaming when streaming becomes the norm, because all three ultimately have the majority of servers in the world. So if someone has to pay you to use your service, they are not a competitor, but a customer.

Microsoft ultimately doesn’t care if they sell you a box, they want you to sign up for services. If the games sold on their servers are produced by themselves, Namco, Sony, etc. are irrelevant once that small box on disk has been removed from the comparison. At that time, exclusives do not matter, because they are still paid.

soon

Toxic term

I just can’t stand the term ‘awake’. First of all, I am not even sure if anyone really agrees on what it actually means, but more importantly, it just serves to stop every conversation about trying to achieve greater diversity and equal opportunities within the entertainment industry.

I am completely open to any discussion about the individual merits of certain games, movies, TV shows, etc. But labeling something that is awake because you don’t like it or agree to it has absolutely no purpose …

drlowdon

Tell another story

I’m happy that Telltale Games will continue, but I’m already worried about the direction they’re going. So far we have only talked about follow-up and re-releases and nothing about new projects to get them out of the rut they were in before the original version came out.

More importantly, there is nothing wrong with a new graphic engine or technology. That’s why everyone got tired of the games because they looked like old buggy PlayStation 2 games and completely undermined the stories they were trying to tell, especially if they were serious.

The games also became less and less interactive as time went on, to the point that at the end they were almost like visual novels and I would like to see some evidence that that too has changed. I never played it, but apparently the last season of The Walking Dead went a bit in the direction of that sorting out, but I am not convinced, but they did not incite the company to just walk into the same mistakes again.

Korbie

Nightmare fuel

Because I was familiar with the games, I showed my five-year-old son the trailer for the new Sonic movie. “He looks so creepy!” He said as he grabbed a pillow and hid behind it and refused to watch the TV again.

I’m just glad I didn’t show him before the redesign! (“Go to sleep, I have checked twice now, there are no Sonic the Hedgehogs under the bed”).

Major_Kahonas

Dear brother

I have been deeply impressed by how excellent the graphics of Luigi Mansion 3 are. The animations of the not so cowardly younger brother are also extremely charming and funny.

The overreacting of nervousness to the least disturbances and the constant look of terror and consternation convey so much verve and personality. Just like the triumphant hotel environment, with its eclectic mix of themes and playful secrets. The game sometimes feels like an interactive Pixar movie. It is indeed a technical miracle on Switch.

Fortunately, the drop-dead beautiful visuals are enhanced by the intuitive and creative gameplay that radiates that inimitable Nintendo magic. The extensive, creative puzzles on floor number eight were so good that it evokes The Legend Of Zelda in its refinement. There was clearly an enormous amount of attention and care given to designing it.

I was stunned for a while trying to determine the correlation between the rooms and how to move forward, but when it all clicked, it was a great feeling. Moreover, the meeting with the boss was fantastic. In fact, the bosses everywhere have been a highlight.

God, this game is only getting better and better. Quickly climb the rankings of my favorite games from 2019!

Galvanized Gamer

PS: In the clouds that The Wonderful 101 will soon like the Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC. Inbox magic that the equally underrated MadWorld is launched on the Switch one day!

GC: Floor 8 is the film studio, if anyone wonders.

Inbox is also increasing

Epic Games Store now has two free games available for the following week, these are: Carcassonne and Ticket To Ride.

Andrew J.

Would you happen to know if the fourth and final The Legend Of Heroes: Trails Of Cold Steel will be released here? I can’t find a western release and would hate to think that this is not because it is my now favorite role-playing series.

Liam

GC: It will certainly be released here, there is no date yet.

