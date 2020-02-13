Inbox for games: do you want the E3 to continue?

Is E3 no longer suitable for the purpose? (photo: Metro)

The Thursday Inbox praises Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare's use of micro transactions, as a reader asks for a Split / Second sequel.

A whole new show

I just saw that Geoff Keighley, who is doing The Game Awards, is not going to E3 this year, which puts a new nail in his chest. This is likely to lead to a completely different E3 choir being obsolete by people, and I’m not really sure why. Nothing is outdated about E3. All events are broadcast live and they were the most popular topic on Twitch last year, how is that outdated?

People seem so desperate to break things down, but without thinking about what they will replace. Have you really seen The Game Awards? It’s at 2:00 am, so I don’t imagine, but it’s incredibly boring, incredibly long, and is nothing but ads. Do you remember those EA pre-E3 shows that were so filthy to see you had to switch off after 10 minutes? Do you really want that from every major publisher? Because you’re going to get that instead of E3.

If everyone does their own thing, or uses pre-recorded shows in Nintendo Direct style, there will be less responsibility, fewer hands-on, and more grinning execs and paid influencers. Getting rid of E3 will not only be less interesting, it will also play in the hands of publishers who want you to know as little as possible about a game before you hand over your money.

Watson

Longest gap

I just read that this is now the longest gap between two real Nintendo Directs (i.e., not about one thing) since the Switch came out. Is there a theory that can explain this? All those people trying the Reader’s Feature about 2020 have been washing up so far, but I have to say I think that reader has a point. Microsoft and Sony I understand (but why don’t we set a date for the unveiling?) But what is Nintendo waiting for?

I literally can’t think of any reason for the delay, especially because they said they won’t release a new console this year. They had a very good year last year, with many different games, but now we have Animal Crossing and … a remake of a Pokémon spin-off?

Sometimes I wonder what ordinary people should think about looking at the game industry from the outside. It must seem so random and confusing. As far as the outside world is concerned, there is only a Nintendo game all year round and the Xbox One and PlayStation 5 have not even confirmed that they will be released. I don’t understand what’s going on.

Station

GC: We really have no idea what’s going on. The only obvious explanation is that they are getting ready to reveal new hardware, but they have consistently said this is not what happens. It is also very surprising that no Direct has yet been devoted to Animal Crossing.

Not a cent more

So Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare will soon have a generous battle, right? OK, as far as I’m concerned. I have lost sight of whether it is still fashionable to dissolve Call Of Duty or not, but as far as I’m concerned, Modern Warfare is the best in a long time and the new way of paying for all DLC is much fairer than it is probably ever been.

Everything important is free and all cosmetic micro transactions make no difference to the gameplay. I have no idea why anyone would want them, but apparently that makes more money for Activision than seasonal passes and card packages, so I’m not going to be right.

The multiplayer is really nice, it keeps changing and gets new functions, and I think it’s a really good price. I had bet that the Battle Royale was a kind of free game, but the way the option in the main menu is omitted really doesn’t make it that way. Not that it matters, I play it anyway and don’t keep paying a cent extra.

Trepsils

Don’t forget

If I could have two games updated / recreated for the next generation, it would be these two from the PlayStation 3 era.

First would be The Saboteur. Oh, how I enjoyed this game, not to shoot around, but to drive around Paris or climb over the roofs of this visually stunning game. I never wanted this game to end and drag the end away for months. (Maybe something for the weekend – which game didn’t you want to end?)

Secondly, the best racing game ever made (that I played) would be Split / Second. I never stopped playing this game. What is not nice about it? Race, blow things up to change the course and beat your rivals. Loved every second.

Steve

Possible continuation

RE: NatorDom. I think GC already spelled it, but I see no way back for Dead Space or Crysis. I’m not even sure if Crytek is still going further, but none of those games were so successful and Dead Space was never that big. I may have seen EA do a remaster to gauge interest, but I really don’t see them putting money into a good follow-up, especially after the mess that was the third.

More difficult to say about Max Payne. There were those stories about Take-Two who wanted Rockstar to make more games, but I don’t see them daring to upset their golden goose for that to happen. Bioshock does have a new game and they keep talking about a new Saints Row, even if it clearly never happened.

What’s wrong with Splinter Cell I don’t think anyone knows. It’s been a lot of times now, but you can only imagine that shaking up after the failure of The Division 2 and Ghost Recon Breakpoint should change all Ubisoft’s plans.

dean

GC: Crytek still exists, although they have had to contract a lot.

Generation of victims

Yes, I think we will see many more stories about publishers that are exclusive to one streaming service or the other. The one for GeForce Now is just the beginning. But that’s what I don’t understand about Microsoft’s position, because if exclusive games become the most important, they are the worst. Maybe they will get better next generation, they can hardly get any worse, but if everyone does a streaming service, I don’t see what Microsoft will have to beat them.

I think it’s possible to lose money, hand in hand, when it comes to Game Pass and what Project xCloud costs, but how long will that go for it? And what is the point if that becomes their way of selling games?

I think that there will be many victims next generation and that Stages will probably be the first. Will Microsoft join them? I don’t know because I don’t fully understand their plan and we haven’t seen anything from Sony yet. But when the status quo changes so much, there is no way that everyone will do well.

Badgerman

The sale is strong with this

Is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order a hit? I didn’t expect too much from it, but just picked it up cheaply and it’s actually pretty good. A few rough edges and all the stems from Dark Souls seem a bit random, but I really enjoyed it.

Certainly beats Battlefront and I hope it can convince EA that single player is not only viable, but also better than a multiplayer game.

Tanis

GC: It’s done better than expected (especially given the receipt of the latest movie), so unless something happens to EA’s ownership of the license, a sequel seems certain.

Read all previous Inbox Games here

If you can’t say something nice …

Well, the commentary is not an interesting place. Perhaps those who seem so quick and persistent in their criticism of other contributing readers may have to submit their own Reader’s Features for GameCentral. For some people, given a platform, it is all too easy to make holes in a function, but let’s put this in a kind of context.

The function of Grassple was their view of the lack of games available so far this year and the wider impact of this for 2020. When writing a Reader’s Feature it is from the writer’s point of view and it is how they feel and view that situation. My guess is that almost none of the GC readers who write a Reader’s Feature are professional writers or journalists. That is why the writer can make a remark during the function that can come across as ‘pathetic, justified, unsympathetic and rude thing to write’, as stated by Magicsquirrel.

I personally didn’t see it that way. I believe that the writer tried to make a point during his feature film, but a point that a professional journalist or writer may have elaborated on to prevent the kind of backlash that Grassple seems to receive. The point that Grassple made is completely valid, the possible delay with the new consoles is a story that has been implemented in a number of other news feeds. It was not necessary to make it personal just because of the way it was formulated.

GC is a great mix of gaming-related news stories, a trusted source of reviews, and a place where gamers have the opportunity to share their thoughts, experiences, and opinions about video games and something that readers can take part in. I recently wrote the Reader’s Feature about my top 10 Out Run conversions. I received a number of nice comments, which I appreciated very much, because I had spent a long time putting together the position.

I know how I would have felt if I had received the kind of response that Grassple received and I think some people should think a little more about what they post and the impact it has on people if it’s negative or personal. After all these pages are about video games, something we all enjoy, an interest in or have a passion for, and no platform for individuals to be negative about other contributors in the way they have been.

It is all very good for some of these “leaders” and “influencers” who express their opinions and disassemble the written work of a contributor, but I don’t see them regularly contributing to the GC Inbox or the Reader functions. I believe, as another reader has already said, I hope this does not discourage other people from contributing their Reader functions or Inbox letters in the future.

BADMAFiA72

GC: Well said. Writing a reading function requires a dedication of time and effort that we are always very impressed with, whether we agree with the content or not.

Inbox is also increasing

Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Aztez will be free from today for the next week in Epic Games Store on PC.

Andrew J.

So what will EA do if the next Need For Speed ​​does not sell either? Strange franchise, doesn’t feel like it’s relevant since the early 2000s.

TomFalcon

This week’s current topic

This weekend’s Inbox is all about the Top 20 readers of 2019, where you can vote for your favorite games from last year.

As usual, all you have to do is send us a list of your three favorite games. We register your vote and present the results on Saturday. If you also want to describe why you made your choices, we use that in the Hot Topic, where everyone can comment on their top choices in detail.

Unlike our Top 20, the only limitations are that the game must be newly released in the UK in 2019, so as long as that’s true you can vote for anything you want – including remakes, remasters, re-releases, etc. Feel you are free to let us know what you generally thought of 2019 and how it relates to previous years.

