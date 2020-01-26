Inaki Williams: Athletic Bilbao star 'sad' after suffering alleged racist abuse of Espanyol fans in La Liga

Athletic striker Inaki Williams admits that he is “sad” after suffering alleged racist abuse by Espanyol fans.

The Spanish forward told his captain Iker Muniain at the RCDE stadium, who then informed the referee José Sánchez Martínez.

But a copy of the referee’s report says “nothing” in the “extras to report” section.

“I’m sad for the tie, but mostly because I suffered racist insults,” Williams said later.

“No black player or any player wants to hear that. It’s completely out of order that people should go to games to have fun and support their team. “

Athletic sent “all its support to Williams” on social media, emphasizing that there was “zero tolerance” for any form of racist abuse.

Williams added on Twitter: “It’s really sad that today we continue to live with these racist moments in football. We have to stop it. Thank you for all your support. Not racism.”

The match ended 1-1 with Raul de Thomas canceling the first Athletic match through Asier Villalibre.

