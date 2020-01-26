Inaki Williams: Athletic Bilbao star 'sad' after suffering alleged racist abuse of Espanyol fans in La Liga

Athletic striker Inaki Williams admits that he is “sad” after suffering alleged racist abuse by Espanyol fans.
The Spanish forward told his captain Iker Muniain at the RCDE stadium, who then informed the referee José Sánchez Martínez.
But a copy of the referee’s report says “nothing” in the “extras to report” section.
Download the new Independent Premium application
Share the full story, not just the headlines
download now
“I’m sad for the tie, but mostly because I suffered racist insults,” Williams said later.
“No black player or any player wants to hear that. It’s completely out of order that people should go to games to have fun and support their team. “
leftCreated with Sketch.
rightCreated with Sketch.
1/21 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
The Gabonese striker has thrown a banana against him by Tottenham supporters
Getty
2/21 Kalidou Kouliably
The center of Napoli was abused by the Inter Milan fan
EPA
3/21 Renne Hector
Tottenham Ladies player is racially abused by former Sheffield United striker Sophie Jones
Tottenham Hotspur FC through Getty Images
04/21 Callum Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea star racially abused by Dynamo Kiev supporters
Reuters
5/21 Raheem Sterling
Manchester City star racially abused by supporters in Montenegro
Getty
06/21 Danny Rose
England racially dejected by supporters of Montenegro
Pennsylvania
7/21 Moise Kean
Juventus teenager racially abused by supporters of Cagliari
Getty
08/21 Duane Holmes
Derby midfielder racially abused by Wigan fan
Action Plus through Getty Images
9/21 Nathan Byrne
Wigan player racially abused on social networks
Getty
10/21 Wilfried Zaha
Crystal Palace is racially abused on social networks
Reuters
11/21 Ashley Young
Manchester United defenders racially abused social networks after the defeat of Barcelona
fake images
12/21 Tiemoue Bakayoko
Tiemoue Bakayoko was racially abused during Coppa Italia’s confrontation of AC Milan with Lazio
Getty
13/21 Malcom
Malcom was racially abused during his debut for Zenit St. Petersburg
Alexander Demianchuk / TASS
14/21 Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham lost the crucial penalty when Chelsea lost to Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup, which led to the racial abuse of online Twitter trolls
Reuters
15/21 Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba received racial abuse on Twitter after losing a penalty for Man United in a 1-1 draw at Wolves
Reuters
16/21 Juan Jesus
Juan Jesús de Roma was abused on social networks
Getty
17/21 Taison
The Shakhtar star was abused by Dynamo Kiev fans and then was kicked out after making a gesture in retaliation and kicking the ball in his direction
AP
18/21 Mario Balotelli
Mario Balotelli threatened to leave after being racially abused by Verona supporters
Getty
19/21 Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku accused Cagliari supporters of racist abuse
Reuters
20/21 Corriere dello Sport ahead of Inter vs Roma as “Black Friday”
Corriere dello Sport caused outrage by calling the first meeting between Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling, as they both left Manchester United as “Black Friday”
CdS
21/21 Man City fan arrested for alleged racial abuse of Manchester United players
A Manchester City fan allegedly pointed a racial gesture at Manchester United players
EPA
1/21 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
The Gabonese striker has thrown a banana against him by Tottenham supporters
Getty
2/21 Kalidou Kouliably
The center of Napoli was abused by the Inter Milan fan
EPA
3/21 Renne Hector
Tottenham Ladies player is racially abused by former Sheffield United striker Sophie Jones
Tottenham Hotspur FC through Getty Images
04/21 Callum Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea star racially abused by Dynamo Kiev supporters
Reuters
5/21 Raheem Sterling
Manchester City star racially abused by supporters in Montenegro
Getty
06/21 Danny Rose
England racially dejected by supporters of Montenegro
Pennsylvania
7/21 Moise Kean
Juventus teenager racially abused by supporters of Cagliari
Getty
08/21 Duane Holmes
Derby midfielder racially abused by Wigan fan
Action Plus through Getty Images
9/21 Nathan Byrne
Wigan player racially abused on social networks
Getty
10/21 Wilfried Zaha
Crystal Palace is racially abused on social networks
Reuters
11/21 Ashley Young
Manchester United defenders racially abused social networks after the defeat of Barcelona
fake images
12/21 Tiemoue Bakayoko
Tiemoue Bakayoko was racially abused during Coppa Italia’s confrontation of AC Milan with Lazio
Getty
13/21 Malcom
Malcom was racially abused during his debut for Zenit St. Petersburg
Alexander Demianchuk / TASS
14/21 Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham lost the crucial penalty when Chelsea lost to Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup, which led to the racial abuse of online Twitter trolls
Reuters
15/21 Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba received racial abuse on Twitter after losing a penalty for Man United in a 1-1 draw at Wolves
Reuters
16/21 Juan Jesus
Juan Jesús de Roma was abused on social networks
Getty
17/21 Taison
The Shakhtar star was abused by Dynamo Kiev fans and then was kicked out after making a gesture in retaliation and kicking the ball in his direction
AP
18/21 Mario Balotelli
Mario Balotelli threatened to leave after being racially abused by Verona supporters
Getty
19/21 Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku accused Cagliari supporters of racist abuse
Reuters
20/21 Corriere dello Sport ahead of Inter vs Roma as “Black Friday”
Corriere dello Sport caused outrage by calling the first meeting between Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling, as they both left Manchester United as “Black Friday”
CdS
21/21 Man City fan arrested for alleged racial abuse of Manchester United players
A Manchester City fan allegedly pointed a racial gesture at Manchester United players
EPA
Athletic sent “all its support to Williams” on social media, emphasizing that there was “zero tolerance” for any form of racist abuse.
Williams added on Twitter: “It’s really sad that today we continue to live with these racist moments in football. We have to stop it. Thank you for all your support. Not racism.”
The match ended 1-1 with Raul de Thomas canceling the first Athletic match through Asier Villalibre.
.