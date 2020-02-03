In YouTube Video, Brazilians beg President Bolsonaro to save them from Wuhan

There is no official figure about how many Brazilians there are in Wuhan. It was estimated at around 70, although some of those citizens came home before the city was actually closed.



Last updated: February 3, 2020, 10:16 AM IST

Sao Paulo: A group of Brazilians trapped in the Chinese city at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak sent a video to President Jair Bolsonaro begging to return home.

They read from a letter of January 30 in the vast eastern city of Wuhan and said they were willing to be quarantined when they return.

“As we write this letter, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus or symptoms of infection,” said one of the group in the video that aired on Sunday.

There is no official figure about how many Brazilians there are in Wuhan. It was estimated at around 70, although some of those citizens came home before the city was actually closed.

The government in Brasilia later said it would bring the Brazilians who are still in Wuhan home. “We will return all those Brazilians who are in that region and express the wish to return to Brazil,” said a statement from the Minister of Defense and Foreign Affairs.

It did not say how many Brazilians were in the region or when the operation would start. But the logistics would be handled by the Brazilian Air Force.

Bolsonaro said Friday that to perform such an operation, a law must be passed that guarantees that such people will remain in quarantine when they return.

Brazil has no confirmed cases of coronavirus so far.

